2021-22 NBA Season Preview: Central Division

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. When you think about some of the biggest fights in NBA history, “Malice at the Palace” has its spot at the top as one of the most infamous slugfests ever. After all, it included players like Ron Artest and Ben Wallace going at it and spilling over into the crowd, battling it out with the fans in one of the wildest sights you could ever see in an NBA arena. But what you may not know is that this wasn’t the first Detroit Pistons game that ended up with players fighting fans.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO