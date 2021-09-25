CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

City ends run of losses to Chelsea with 1-0 win in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAXGW_0c7r4hnE00
1 of 6

LONDON (AP) — Pep Guardiola has made some curious team selections in Manchester City’s run of losses against Chelsea.

This time, he got it just right.

In a surprisingly one-sided match between two Premier League title contenders, City delivered a statement performance in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday that could easily have been heavier had Guardiola had an out-and-out center forward.

In the end, Gabriel Jesus — the closest thing City has to a striker — scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute from a shot on the turn that deflected off the heel of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and squirmed into the bottom corner, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot.

Lucky? Hardly.

Chelsea had beaten City in their last three meetings — most recently in the Champions League final in May — but was outplayed at Stamford Bridge, not even registering a shot on target.

Guardiola deployed a genuine defensive midfielder in Rodri this time — unlike in the Champions League final, when Ilkay Gundogan was overrun in that position — and he protected the defense superbly, helping limit Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to scraps.

So, would people be right in saying that simply was the difference compared to that disappointing 1-0 loss in Porto?

“Maybe. Maybe they are right,” Guardiola said. “When we win, a manager is a genius. When we lose, we are losers, failures.”

City’s previous losses to Chelsea — in the league and in the FA Cup semifinals toward the end of last season — had also seen Guardiola tinker with his lineups. But he played his strongest possible team here, with Aymeric Laporte back to shore up the defense, and City was irresistible at times.

“They made us underperform,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “And it was deserved.”

The result lifted City above Chelsea in the standings, on goal difference after six games, but there was a greater significance to the victory.

After its strong start to the season — four wins, a draw at Liverpool and only one goal conceded — Chelsea had been anointed by increasing numbers as the title favorite.

But the way City dominated possession and reduced Chelsea to mostly long balls showed that Guardiola’s team, the defending champion, might still be the team to beat.

Although City has had some big wins this season, like the 5-0s against Norwich and Arsenal and a 6-3 over Leipzig in the Champions League, a 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend was a glaring reminder of the fact Guardiola failed to sign a striker in the offseason to replace Sergio Aguero.

And against Chelsea, Guardiola’s team saw much more of the ball in midfield — the Spanish coach essentially played five attacking midfielders ahead of Rodri at the base — but there was no striker to make the kind of runs to finish off the flowing moves.

And, in the end, it required a lucky break to make the breakthrough after Joao Cancelo’s shot from the edge of the area landed at the feet of the Brazil forward, who was again used as a right winger at Stamford Bridge.

City regularly picked off Chelsea on the break after that, and only a goal-line clearance by Thiago Silva, who came on for the injured Reece James in the first half, prevented Jesus adding a second.

As for Chelsea, it had the kind of striker Guardiola craves — Lukaku — but he barely saw the ball. And when he did, his link-up play was off.

The hosts missed the energy of injured midfielder Mason Mount, in particular.

“Today the guys were outstanding,” Guardiola said. “At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport: “Today the guys were outstanding. At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud. “We came here and did our game. Sometimes you can’t do it because the opponent is better. We were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Ap
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Man City in early EPL showdown

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It’s a battle of the Premier League heavyweights when Chelsea hosts defending champion Manchester City. Chelsea looks to be City’s biggest rival for the title after opening league play with four wins and a draw and only conceding one goal — a penalty. Chelsea has beaten City in their last three meetings, most recently the Champions League final in May. City is three points behind Chelsea after losing to Tottenham and drawing at home to Southampton last weekend. Manchester United and Liverpool are tied on points with Chelsea heading into matches against Aston Villa at home and Brentford away, respectively. Among the four other games is Everton’s home game against Norwich, which has lost all five games so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win v Chelsea and are no looking great in the title race picture. A fun match that had many good City performances as City played up to level with a nice strong squad. Man City came out with low energy, but then ramped it up as a brilliant second half by Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias sealed a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways under Thomas Tuchel when they host Southampton this afternoon in the Premier League. The European champions are coming off two disappointing performances in the 1-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Southampton, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but have performed strongly against the top sides in the division and have picked up a point against Man City, Man United and West Ham each. Chelsea are winless in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will want to build on their stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday.The Gunners had a disappointing start to the season, bottom of the table before the international break, but they have climbed to 10th with three wins on the bounce.Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Spurs in their last league outing and the manager was impressed with the result. He said post-match: “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.“It was a big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

594K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy