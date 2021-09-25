CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan Opposition Party's New Leader Pledges Renewed Talks With China

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's main opposition party elected former leader Eric Chu as its chairman on Saturday with a pledge to renew stalled talks with China, which has ramped up military and political pressure against the island Beijing claims as its own territory. Chu, 60, a former mayor of New...

