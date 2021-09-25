CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Tween’s Cake Raises Thousands for Ag Education

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Baking a triple coconut cake might seem like an odd choice for 12-year-old Eva O’Hara of Walkersville. She doesn’t even like coconut. But O’Hara, a seventh grader at Walkersville Middle School, wanted a rich flavor to wow the judges at The Great Frederick Fair’s Cake and Baked Goods Sale, and she knew coconut would do the trick. Her instincts wound up paying off: The end product, which featured coconut milk, coconut extract and coconut shavings, was named this year’s grand champion cake.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Walkersville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Frederick, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin O'hara
The Hill

Philippine president announces retirement, says daughter will run

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that he would be retiring from politics after his current term and signaled that his daughter would run for president in 2022. ABS-CBN News cited a video in which reporters asked Duterte if his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, would be running with his longtime...
POLITICS
Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy