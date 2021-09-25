Central West End condo serves as home, gallery and office for painter and voice-over artist
Radio veteran and longtime voice-over artist Brian Kirchoff took up painting just three years ago — but in that short time, he’s honed his skills and amassed a large collection of abstract artwork. He has exhibited and sold his work at various art shows and on his website, and works out of a basement studio in the Central West End condo he shares with his wife, Betsy. Brian’s art also adorns the walls in nearly every room of their home.www.stltoday.com
