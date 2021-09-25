CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

ELF: Dacia Vienna Vikings become the league’s newest member

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dacia Vienna Vikings have joined the European League of Football. Austria’s capital city football team, becoming ELF’s ninth franchise and third outside of Germany. European League of Football commissioner Patrick Esume is thrilled to have the Austrian powerhouse program as ELF’s newest member:. “The Vikings are a grown organization...

www.americanfootballinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
americanfootballinternational.com

ELF’s top RB, Madre London, re-signs with Cologne Centurions

The European League of Football’s leading rusher Madre London has agreed to re-sign with Cologne Centurions for the 2022 season. Cologne’s general manager David Drane is thrilled to have the All-Star back in Cologne:. “The Cologne Centurions are happy to announce that the best player in the European League of...
SOCCER
ESPN

Australian referee to become Premier League's first overseas official

Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League clash when Watford host Newcastle United on Saturday. The 34-year-old has previously worked in the Australian A-League and has spent much of his time in England officiating matches in the lower leagues. - Stream ESPN FC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dacia Vienna Vikings#Elf#The Vikings
americanfootballinternational.com

Germany: Dresden Monarchs dominate stats leader boards in semifinals

The German Football League semifinals were clearly dominated on offense by one team as the Dresden Monarchs led all three categories. The leaders in Passing, Rushing and Receiving among the four semifinals teams – Dresden Monarchs, Saarland Hurricanes, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, and Potsdam Royals – all came from the Monarchs who put on an excellent display in blanking the Saarland Hurricanes.
SPORTS
americanfootballinternational.com

Football Canada collaborates with Indigenous artist on logo

Football Canada and Indigenous artist Kolten Khasalus Grant have collaborated to produce a national identity for football in Indigenous communities across Canada, and an alternate brand for all football in Canada. The Indigenous Football Canada logo will be available on merchandise for Football Weekend in Canada, October 15, with net...
WORLD
americanfootballinternational.com

AFI’s Recap of an exciting weekend of playoff and championship football

It was a weekend of playoff football highlighted by the European League of Football title game on Sunday, September 26. The weekend also featured the semifinal matchups in the German Football League, Danish Nationalligaen, and Swiss National League as well as a fourth-round game in the Norwegian League of American Football.
SOCCER
americanfootballinternational.com

Frankfurt Galaxy post dramatic victory in first-ever ELF Championship Game

In front of a national television audience and a crowded Dusseldorf stadium freshly awarded their own franchise, the European League of Football was hoping that their inaugural Championship Game would live up to all the hype, with little separating their two premier organizations. In the end, Patrick Esume and company...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
americanfootballinternational.com

ELF: Berlin Thunder announce Johnny Schmuck as new HC

The Berlin Thunder have announced that Berlin native Johnny Schmuck will take over as head coach of the team following the release of former head coach Jag Bal. The Thunder’s new co-owner and Sports Director, former NFL player Björn Werner:. “Coach Johnny was the first name on my list once...
NFL
americanfootballinternational.com

Leipzig Kings 6′ 10″ Max Bruder gets a taste of NFL air

Leipzig Kings send quartet to the NFL European Combine in London – 6’10” man learned sport with local Leipzig Lions team. LEIPZIG: Four players from the Leipzig Kings will compete at the NFL European Combine in London. With Lance Leota (New Zealand), Yoshihito Omi (Japan) and Aslan Zetterberg (Sweden), three international players are flying to the British capital for the evaluation course – the quartet is completed by Max Bruder, a real “homeboy” from Leipzig.
NFL
The Independent

West Ham’s Europa League adventure reaches new height with victory over Rapid Vienna

For the tens of thousands of West Ham fans descending upon the London Stadium, filtering into the bars around Stratford and through the streets around Westfield, this was where the club’s European campaign really began.That is not to dismiss the team’s professional dispatching of Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia a fortnight ago, but Thursday evening marked the first time the Hammers’ Europa League venture breathed in east London air.While home supporters heaved upon the stadium’s entrances well before kick-off, Rapid Vienna fans bustled in the back way. Confined to a small corner of the vast London Stadium, their expressions softened and...
UEFA
americanfootballinternational.com

All22: Taking a professional approach to international scouting

Over the past five years, North America has seen an influx of international players coming into professional leagues as well as college, despite there being no formal scouting network that is comparable to those in the United States. All22 International Scouting aims to fill that void by training international scouts...
NFL
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
americanfootballinternational.com

STREAMING: Swedish Women’s Championship Game: Carlstad Crusaders @ Örebro Black Knights, Oct.2, 15:00 CET (3 pm, 09:00 am ET)

The Carlstad Crusaders and Örebro Black Knights are set to clash in the Swedish Women’s Championship Game Saturday, October 2 at Behrn Arena in Örebro. The Black Knights will be looking for revenge after losing the 2020 championship game to the very same Carlstad team. In fact, These two teams have faced each other in the final for the last three years and Carlstad has won every one.
SPORTS
AFP

'Growing' Springboks on a roll heading into European tour

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber says his team have given themselves valuable momentum ahead of a European tour after edging the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship thriller that sent them back to world number one. Nienaber, whose team didn't play the Rugby Championship last year due to Covid restrictions, admitted it was an eye-opener to again face the All Blacks and Wallabies.
WORLD
AFP

FIFA welcomes quarantine exemption for UK-based internationals

FIFA welcomed on Sunday a relaxing of quarantine regulations that will allow Premier League players to travel to represent their nations in countries on the UK's red-list for travel. A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England. The exemption only applies for those fully vaccinated against coronavirus and players will still be forced to stay in a hotel or private accommodation provided by the club on their own for 10 days. However, they will be allowed out once a day to play or train.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy