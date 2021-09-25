10 charged in New York City car theft ring
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea today announced the indictment of 10 members of an auto theft and distribution operation for their roles in the theft and/or criminal possession of 45 vehicles during a six-month period and their roles related to the theft and resale of more than 225 vehicles throughout New York City and Westchester. The 303-count indictment is a result of a two-year joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and the NYPD’s Auto Crime Division.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3