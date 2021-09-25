10 charged in New York City car theft ring

TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating multiple shooting incidents overnight that left two victims dead. Just before midnight, police responded to the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue for a Shot Spotter activation. Upon arrival, an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest was located and transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead a few hours later. A second male shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. Multiple shell casings were located at the scene in the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue and two occupied houses were struck by gunfire, however, no occupants were injured.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO