CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Murder, Rape of 77-Year-Old Elderly Raleigh Woman Solved After More Than 40 Years; Suspect Already Dead

By Jess Tinao
southarkansassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raleigh Police Department made a declaration on Wednesday that they had decoded the murder and rape case in 1977 of a 77-year-old woman. The victim, Alma Jones, was raped and killed over four decades ago. According to police officials, the mystery case was revived in 2011, which was 34 years following the happening of the crime. The box it was stockpiled in had been found during the transferring of older case boxes.

southarkansassun.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Othram Inc#Raleigh City Council
The Hill

Philippine president announces retirement, says daughter will run

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that he would be retiring from politics after his current term and signaled that his daughter would run for president in 2022. ABS-CBN News cited a video in which reporters asked Duterte if his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, would be running with his longtime...
POLITICS
Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy