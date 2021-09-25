Murder, Rape of 77-Year-Old Elderly Raleigh Woman Solved After More Than 40 Years; Suspect Already Dead

The Raleigh Police Department made a declaration on Wednesday that they had decoded the murder and rape case in 1977 of a 77-year-old woman. The victim, Alma Jones, was raped and killed over four decades ago. According to police officials, the mystery case was revived in 2011, which was 34 years following the happening of the crime. The box it was stockpiled in had been found during the transferring of older case boxes.