AG investigating after police in Auburn shoot and kill woman who fired at them from inside home

Clayton, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Richard C. Lawson III, 33, of New Castle, on attempted murder and related charges Friday night. On October 1, 2021, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Wheatleys Pond Road for a shooting incident. Upon arrival, troopers contacted the 33-year-old female victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the face. The investigation determined the victim was driving on Wheatleys Pond Road in her vehicle with an acquaintance, Richard C. Lawson III when a verbal argument ensued. The argument escalated to a physical altercation before Lawson produced a handgun and shot the victim. After being shot, the victim went for help at a nearby residence. Law Enforcement Officers responded to the area and located Lawson on foot in the 4700 block of Wheatleys Pond Road. He was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

