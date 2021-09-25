CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG investigating after police in Auburn shoot and kill woman who fired at them from inside home

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Brandi Baida, who died on September 21, 2021, following an encounter with law enforcement in Auburn. On the morning of September 21, 2021, members of the Auburn Police Department...

#Police#Osi#Ag#New York State
