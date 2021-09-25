Happy GameDay yawl.

Produced By Anthony The, Jade Tyers and Gaz Stephenson. Recorded by Anthony The and Gaz Stephenson @ La Terrigala and Camp Currawang. Big Thanks to: Anthony The, Jade Tyers, Simon Cox, Dave The, Our Families, Kelly Hanlon, Eadie Newman, Dave Challinor, Pat Haid, Darren Walker, Joel Goodison, Les Widmark, Paul Youdell, Greg Atkinson, Jasmine Yee, Rachel and Carlos, Chris Dubrow, Kate Halcrow, Andrew Rowley, Cam @ The Band Next Door, Dean 'Shoegaze' Bromley, Greg Wilson and all the DKFM crew, FBi, 4ZZZ, 2SER, 3RRR, Alice Peters-Burns & Offbeat Music, Bret Miller and Jason @ Somewherecold, Matt Catling, Daniella & This Radiant Hour, Joshua McBeath, Renato and TBTCI and all in the Shoegaze/Dream/Noise pop community.
