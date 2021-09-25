Happy GameDay yawl.

Have you ever been to Maine? If so, did you enjoy the fresh lobster? I know the lobster rolls that we enjoyed when in Maine were the best. That is, until we enjoyed the great rolls created by Happy Lobster Truck. Yes, a food truck where you order and pick-up to either dine in your car, take home or if the weather is decent, go to the nearest park and savor. They only have three choices. The Lobster Roll in regular ( comes in a junior size as well as regular) and their Angry Lobster ( a little on the spicy side) and their Lobster/Grilled Cheese served on challah bread. They come with fries and will make your day. The only other thing on the menu- Whoopie Pies ( a great dessert with many memories).

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO