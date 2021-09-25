CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fish Creek, WI

Fire extinguishers play vital role in initial response

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fires in the last month in the Town of Gibraltar should give you more reason to invest in a fire extinguisher for your home or business. Earlier this month, a fire extinguisher helped control a blaze that originated near a clothes dryer in a home. Just this past week, an extinguisher was used to contain a fire to just a single unoccupied home at a motel in Fish Creek. In both instances, Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges believes the structure would not be standing if the blaze had been allowed to spread without the use of an extinguisher.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union Leader

Fire in Manchester quickly extinguished

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to detect an electrical fire inside a home in Manchester Saturday night. A tenant of 331 Chestnut St. called the fire department about 10:15 p.m. after smelling smoke. A fire was discovered in the attic. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and worked to vent the second floor of smoke.
MANCHESTER, NH
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County Sheriff's Department introduces Citizen's Academy

If you have ever wondered what it is like to be a Door County Sheriff’s Deputy, your time is coming. The Door County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday it would be hosting its first citizen’s academy beginning on October 21st. The 10-week program uses deputies and other members of the department as instructors to give Door County residents an up-close look at how it operates. It will be hands-on as it explores topics like jail operations, narcotics enforcement, use of force decision-making, and 911/dispatch procedures.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
The Ithaca Voice

IFD extinguishes dryer fire on South Albany Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department responded and extinguished a fire on South Albany Street in the City of Ithaca on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported via 911 call around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 29. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the house, though all the house’s occupants were outside and safe.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Door County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
City
Fish Creek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
doorcountydailynews.com

Dozens of tires dumped at Tornado Wayside

The Door County Sheriff’s Department is seeking your help in finding the individual responsible for illegally dumping several dozen tires at a county park. Chief Deputy Pat McCarty says over 60 tires were dumped at the Tornado Wayside in the town of Gardner either late Wednesday evening or early Thursday. The tires were discovered by parks personnel making their rounds, and McCarty says he has never seen an incident of blatant dumping like this at one of the county parks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
fox44news.com

Temple house fire safely extinguished

TEMPLE, Texas – Two people evacuate their Temple home after a fire starts in the attic. Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of Birdcreek Drive and Brooklawn Drive Tuesday night for the report of a structure fire. The first crews on scene found heavy smoke coming from a residence at 3802 Brooklawn Drive.
TEMPLE, TX
WIS-TV

Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews with the Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at Richland Northeast High School Wednesday morning, officials say. According to officials, an HVAC unit caught fire on the roof and caused smoke to go inside of the building. The building was evacuated. According to Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
baltimorenews.net

Kidde Marine Fire Extinguishers and Vessel Suppression Systems

What does Kidde have to offer the marine consumer?. Since 1917, Walter Kidde and his brand Kidde have provided fire safety equipment. They are one of the best-known brands in the fire protection industry. Consumers can purchase their standard ABC fire extinguishers in big box stores, such as Walmart or Home Depot. Kidde products are also carried by licensed fire equipment dealers across the United States. Despite Kidde's success, not everyone knows that they manufacture marine fire suppression systems.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Two Fires#Clothes Dryer#Gibraltar Fire#Abc
KHON2

HFD extinguishes fire on Auwaiolimu Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HPD) received a 911 call approximately 12:16 a.m. on Monday morning, regarding a building on fire at 317 Auwaiolimu Street. There were 39 fire fighters who responded at the scene around 12:22 a.m. to find a one-story abandoned structure on fire. According to...
HONOLULU, HI
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire crews spent part of Saturday night fighting an apartment fire in Dayton. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the fire on the 3000 block of Mc Cabe Ave. at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Saturday. Regional dispatch said crews on the scene were able to put the fire out.
DAYTON, OH
9NEWS

Firefighters extinguish small wildland fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters quickly contained a small wildland fire that sparked early Sunday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office received a report of a possible wildland fire about 12:35 a.m. Sunday. First-responders located the fire near the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), BCSO said in a news release. The NIST campus is located at 325 Broadway, near Green Mountain Memorial Park.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KHON2

HFD extinguish garage, vehicle fire at a residential home in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a fire that was on a residential home’s garage and two vehicles in Mililani on Friday, Sept. 24. HFD reported they received a 911 call for a two-alarm building fire at 2:55 p.m. located on Aelike Street in Mililani. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.
MILILANI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Citizen Online

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Auburn

The Auburn Fire Department quickly put out a small kitchen fire Friday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Grady said a neighbor reported the fire at 13 Garrow St. at 6:10 a.m. It was extinguished in under five minutes, Grady said, with the fire contained to the kitchen. There were no...
AUBURN, NY
WCAX

Crews quickly extinguish fire at Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire call in downtown Burlington on Thursday triggered a major response from the fire department. A little after 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the South Winooski Ave. parking garage for a structure fire. All of the department’s on-duty resources were on the original dispatch.
BURLINGTON, VT
theunionstar.com

Crews extinguish fire in Timberlake area

At 02:58 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department (BTVFD) was dispatched to an area off of Town Fork Road for a residential structure fire, according to a statement from the department. Crews arrived to find two vehicles, well involved with fire approaching the side of an adjacent mobile...
TIMBERLAKE, VA
Post-Bulletin

Sprinkler system extinguishes structure fire at NW Rochester apartment

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon at Technology Park Apartments in Northwest Rochester. Fire crews arrived at roughly 2 p.m. to smoke, fire and water visibly coming out of a fourth-floor apartment window. The fire department prepared for high-rise firefighting operations and deployed an aerial ladder to investigate the fire conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
cranberryeagle.com

Keeping Safe Cranberry seniors get fire extinguishers, training

More than 50 Cranberry Township senior citizens received free fire extinguishers — and training on how to properly use them — at instructional sessions last week through Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company. The program halps residents ages 65 and older learn more about fire safety. In previous years, the station...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
islandfreepress.org

UPDATE: House fire in Avon extinguished; No injuries reported

A house fire on Starboard Drive in Avon was extinguished as of approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, although volunteer firefighters remained at the scene as of 6:30 p.m. to check for hot spots, and to ensure that the fire was completely out. The fire was reported at 5:04 p.m....
AVON, NC
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Communities Distribute Fire Extinguishers, Demonstrate Proper Use at Adams Garden

Greenwich Communities gave out free fire extinguishers at Adams Garden over the weekend. Deputy Fire Marshall Bob Roth of the Greenwich Fire Department was on hand to help facilitate the distribution and to demonstrate the proper use of a fire extinguisher to the residents. More than half of the residents attended to collect the free fire extinguishers.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Register

Fire crews extinguish Colony Road blaze near Seymour/Ansonia line

SEYMOUR — It took area firefighters about an hour to get a blaze under control near the Ansonia town line over the weekend, officials said. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, fire units were dispatched to the area of Colony Road near the Ansonia town line for a possible brush fire. While Seymour units were en route, Ansonia fire crews were also dispatched for a similar report.
SEYMOUR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy