Fire extinguishers play vital role in initial response

Two fires in the last month in the Town of Gibraltar should give you more reason to invest in a fire extinguisher for your home or business. Earlier this month, a fire extinguisher helped control a blaze that originated near a clothes dryer in a home. Just this past week, an extinguisher was used to contain a fire to just a single unoccupied home at a motel in Fish Creek. In both instances, Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges believes the structure would not be standing if the blaze had been allowed to spread without the use of an extinguisher.