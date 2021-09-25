New York AG tells Trump to stop hiding, you’re not above the law

After only three months at the helm of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan is disturbing many top Republicans, who say she’s turned the agency into a partisan weapon. The 32-year-old Yale alum, confirmed in June with significant bipartisan support, has pushed to expand the role of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as well as empower her own office, withdrawing key guidelines on competition and mergers, pushing to expand rulemaking authority and overseeing antitrust litigation against Facebook, all while curbing the flow of information to the agency’s staff and even fellow commissioners. Khan’s actions have earned her the backing of several top Democrats, but some Republicans say Khan’s reforms are little more than a partisan power grab.

