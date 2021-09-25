CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York AG tells Trump to stop hiding, you’re not above the law

By Press Release
 8 days ago
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the New York County State Supreme Court today unsealed an order that forces the Trump Organization to comply with the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) subpoenas, otherwise face a third-party firm to “oversee the identification, collection, and review of electronically stored information (‘ESI’) responsive to OAG’s subpoenas”:

Michael Long
7d ago

Notice the Nys AG is doing nothing about the real crime the 15-18 thousand dead seniors who died in nursing homes when Cuomo put virus patients in nursing homes

Bud
8d ago

Whose Hiding??? whaddya want the man to do? Sit and tell you his Life History, to help you with your Fictional Case?? DO YOUR JOB! YOU IDOTS are used to you guys Scaring your accused, to admit to things that most of the times are not even illegal...WELL NOT TRUMP!!

livinlovin
7d ago

Hiding? He's at a rally as we speak. The other day on the golf course. More like as much as you try you can't trip him up on your made up charges. You got Cuomo out of the way to make room for yourself to run for governor. Everything you people do is for your own political aspirations. You're so predictable

