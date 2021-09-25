New York AG tells Trump to stop hiding, you’re not above the law
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the New York County State Supreme Court today unsealed an order that forces the Trump Organization to comply with the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) subpoenas, otherwise face a third-party firm to “oversee the identification, collection, and review of electronically stored information (‘ESI’) responsive to OAG’s subpoenas”:www.shorenewsnetwork.com
