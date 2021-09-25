Ted Lasso was good again.

Is there any chance he gets mad or upset and decides to take his NIL money and potential skills back to the west coast? Remember he can transfer without sitting out right? I think we now understand why the coaches can’t or won’t sit him. I know that sounds trivial but I honestly believe that is a factor. I believe if DJ had kept the ball and ran on a few more of the RPO’s last night we may have scored two more touchdowns instead of field goals. Also if Ngata and maybe it was Williams had not dropped a couple passes we would have converted those third down conversions.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO