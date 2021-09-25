CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ted Lasso was good again.

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Which is is a relief, since last week sucked so bad.

www.tigernet.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Where can I watch Ted Lasso?

All episodes of the Ted Lasso series are exclusively available on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple TV costs $4.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, and the service allows you to cancel at any time. What is Ted Lasso about?. Ted Lasso is a comedy about a small-time...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

In Defense of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2, a Risky Sequel That’s the Good Kind of Messy

For anyone paying close attention, Ted Lasso’s Season 2 breakdown was inevitable. Despite the soccer coach’s aggressively sunny demeanor, the writing was on the wall from his very first press conference in the show’s pilot episode, when he gets so overwhelmed by jet lag and the barrage of sneering attention that a high-pitched ringing creeps into the sound mix as his hands start their telltale twitch underneath the table. That time, he manages to shake it off. By the end of the first season, though, the true cost of Ted’s determination to be positive no matter what reveals itself, despite...
TV SERIES
fourfourtwo.com

Ted Lasso: Who stars in the Apple TV+ show?

Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso, has become an international hit, with a beloved cast and frequent cameo appearances from some of the biggest names in television and football. The show stars Jason Sudeikis of Horrible Bosses and We're the Millers, alongside a cast of mainly British actors, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

'Ted Lasso' cleans up at 2021 Emmys

While it wasn’t quite a “Schitt’s Creek"-size sweep, the Emmys showered “Ted Lasso” with biscuits on Sunday, including wins for best comedy series, leading man Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham and supporting actor Brett Goldstein. The gentle Apple TV+ hit about a good-hearted Yankee coaching soccer in England earned...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

‘Ted Lasso’ S2E10 Recap

The Greyhound Gang assemble once again to review what may be one of the greatest episodes of the show: “No Weddings and a Funeral.” Chris and Van talk about what made the entry so successful, the various plot threads being woven through the tapestry of this sophomore season, and how they personally related to the show’s depiction of losing one’s father.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Just Broke Me

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 “Midnight Train to Royston” has left me emotionally devastated ever since I watched it on Monday afternoon*. I was furious with Sharon (Sarah Niles) leaving Ted (Jason Sudeikis) right when it seemed he was on the cusp of a breakthrough. I was despondent realizing AFC Richmond’s Number One boy, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), might actually leave the team — and the show?!? — on the heels of his most interesting arcs to date. I was on the verge of tears when Keeley (Juno Temple) told Roy (Brett Goldstein) that Jamie (Phil Dunster) had confessed he still loved her and Roy just coldly stared back. But most of all, I gasped in horror when Trent Crimm, The Independent (James Lance) texted Ted that Nate (Nick Mohammed) had betrayed him by revealing his panic attack to the press.
TV SERIES
Washington Post

How ‘Ted Lasso’ went from a viral NBC Sports promo to everyone’s feel-good favorite to Emmy darling

“Ted Lasso,” the beloved Apple TV Plus series about a plucky American football coach tapped to helm a different kind of football team across the pond, had a championship showing at the Emmy Awards Sunday night. The show’s freshman season won several major awards including best comedy series and best lead comedy actor, which went to star Jason Sudeikis.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Sports
KATU.com

"Ted Lasso" Star Jeremy Swift & Executive Producer Bill Lawrence

The Apple TV+ uplifting series "Ted Lasso" follows a college football coach from Kansas who's hired to manage an English premiere-soccer team. Ted's lack of prior soccer-coaching experience doesn't stand in his way. We spoke with one of the stars of the series, Jeremy Swift, along with the show's executive producer Bill Lawrence.
TV & VIDEOS
tigernet.com

NJ.com

imdb.com

neworleanssun.com

'Ted Lasso' wins big, bags Emmy

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Apple's insanely popular series 'Ted Lasso' took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Comedy Series'. 'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college...
LOS ANGELES, CA

