Ted Lasso was good again.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 “Midnight Train to Royston” has left me emotionally devastated ever since I watched it on Monday afternoon*. I was furious with Sharon (Sarah Niles) leaving Ted (Jason Sudeikis) right when it seemed he was on the cusp of a breakthrough. I was despondent realizing AFC Richmond’s Number One boy, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), might actually leave the team — and the show?!? — on the heels of his most interesting arcs to date. I was on the verge of tears when Keeley (Juno Temple) told Roy (Brett Goldstein) that Jamie (Phil Dunster) had confessed he still loved her and Roy just coldly stared back. But most of all, I gasped in horror when Trent Crimm, The Independent (James Lance) texted Ted that Nate (Nick Mohammed) had betrayed him by revealing his panic attack to the press.
Comments / 0