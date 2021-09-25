CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, MO

Two Area Accidents Leave Three With Injuries

By Tom Tingerthal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo accidents in the area counties left three injured on Friday. At about 1:15 pm, Troopers in Grundy County report an accident on Route E near Laredo. According to the report, 20-year-old Sidney R Lynch of Trenton was northbound and did not make it through a curve, and ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and skidded off the right side of the road again, where her truck struck an embankment and overturned. Lynch was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment of moderate injuries. She was wearing a safety belt.

