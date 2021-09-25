CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Icelanders vote in volatile election with climate in mind

By EGILL BJARNASON - Associated Press
 8 days ago

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Icelanders are voting in a general election dominated by climate change, with an unprecedented number of political parties likely to win parliamentary seats. Polls suggest there won’t be an outright winner on Saturday, triggering complex negotiations to build a coalition government. A record nine parties could cross the 5% threshold needed to qualify for seats in Iceland’s parliament, the Althing. Climate change is high among voters’ concerns in the glacier-studded volcanic island nation of about 350,000 people. Polls show strong support for left-leaning parties promising to cut carbon emissions by more than Iceland is already committed to under the Paris climate agreement.

