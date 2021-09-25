Duckworth to play Kwon for Astana Open title

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — There will be a first-time title winner at the Astana Open after two players who had never reached a tour final won their semifinal matches. James Duckworth of Australia will play South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo for the title Sunday in the capital of Kazakhstan. Duckworth won 6-3, 7-6(4) against eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka after breaking back from 3-1 down in the second set. Kwon reached his first final with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

