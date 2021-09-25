CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

South Africa's vaccine train takes doses to poor areas

By SEBABATSO MOSAMO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

SWARTKOPS, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has sent a train carrying COVID-19 vaccines into one of its poorest provinces to get doses to areas where healthcare facilities are stretched. The vaccine train, named Transvaco, will go on a three-month tour through the Eastern Cape province and stop at seven stations for two weeks at a time to vaccinate people. The initiative was launched by the state-owned rail company Transnet. It aims to meet head-on two of the biggest challenges in South Africa's vaccine rollout: Getting doses out to areas beyond the big cities and convincing people in those areas who might be hesitant to get jabs.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

South Africa's first skywalk will be a doozy

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency this month unveiled the God's Window Skywalk project in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve in South Africa. Once complete in 2023, the project will allow visitors to experience one of South Africa's most iconic vistas in an entirely new way. Located along Mpumalanga's...
LIFESTYLE
Public Radio International PRI

Touching infinity with South Africa’s ‘Black Mermaid’

Zandile Ndhlovu started the Black Mermaid Foundation to share her love of free diving with communities that lack access to ocean spaces due to South Africa's racist history. On the World, she takes a big breath and takes listeners on a dive off Sodwana Bay to hear humpback whales and touch infinity.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Doses#Swartkops#Ap#Transvaco
Reuters

South Africa's rand strengthens as Evergrande deal lifts risk appetite

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) pledged it would make an upcoming bond coupon, offering relief to jittery markets that were on the edge on concerns of a potential debt crisis. At 0640 GMT, the rand...
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

United to codeshare with South Africa’s Airlink

United Airlines plans to expand its presence in southern Africa with a new codeshare agreement with South African regional carrier Airlink. Under the partnership, which requires US and South African regulatory approval, United plans to place its code on Airlink flights to 40 destinations in the southern part of the continent, United says on 28 September.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pymnts

South Africa’s Payabill Offers New SMB Payment Solution

The South African FinTech Payabill has launched a product that it says removes the risk of settling bills of international suppliers for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). “Small businesses carry a high credit risk, and it is costly to assess their eligibility for finance, so they have been neglected by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

South Africa travel red-listing ‘preposterous’, says top former minister

With the next round of travel restriction changes expected within a week, a former Cabinet minister has called on the prime minister to remove South Africa from the red list immediately.Lord Hain, who as Peter Hain served in several Cabinet roles under Labour, described the requirement for all arrivals from South Africa to go into hotel quarantine for 11 nights as “unscientific and preposterous”.He wrote: “The UK’s continued red listing of South Africa has no justification whatsoever in science. South Africa has only one variant in circulation, which is the same variant as in the UK: Delta.“Its third wave peaked...
TRAVEL
AFP

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Watching the sun go down on a warm spring day while listening to soundtracks playing on headphones, dozens of people on Sunday danced in a mountain top park in South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg. One Sunday a month, revellers dance away the day in the open air while enjoying a 360-degree panoramic view of the city from Northcliff Ridge Ecopark, one of highest points in Johannesburg.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

The Complexity of South Africa's Trade Policy in Agriculture

An export-led strategy underpins South Africa's trade policy, which entails a deliberate effort to get the country's agriculture and other industrial sectors to export products beyond existing international markets. There are at least two diametrically opposing views around how well South Africa has executed this strategy in agriculture. The first...
AGRICULTURE
wcn247.com

Distribution problems, hesitancy slow Uganda vaccination bid

GULU, Uganda (AP) — The remote Ugandan district of Gulu is currently a COVID-19 hot spot in the East African country. There are repeated and sudden power failures that plague the vaccine storage unit. That adds to the logistical challenges facing efforts to ramp up vaccination across the country. Officials must first account for every dose previously received. So shortages are rampant despite the presence in the country of over 2 million vaccine shots. The growing supply is giving a headache to health officials who are trying to whip up enthusiasm for vaccines. But many living in rural areas cite safety fears and would rather wait.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s Covid travel red list ‘to be slashed from 54 to 9 countries’

The UK’s travel red list is to be shrunk significantly to as few as nine countries within days, according to reports.There are currently 54 nations on the list, which enforces strict quarantine rules and huge fees on travellers from regions deemed the highest Covid risk.From Tuesday, the UK’s current green, amber and red categories will be streamlined to just two lists: red and Rest of World (ROW.)The existing red list will continue to be updated every three weeks, with the next reshuffle expected on 7 October.The government is reportedly planning to announce the list will be slashed next week,...
TRAVEL
abc17news.com

Zuma’s trial postponed until October in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has been postponed until Oct. 26. The judge says he needs time to consider a plea from Zuma’s lawyer that the prosecution team be dismissed from the case for being biased. Zuma wasn’t present for the two-day hearing that ended Wednesday after he was released from an unrelated jail sentence this month on medical parole. He has been receiving treatment in a hospital for an undisclosed illness. The 79-year-old Zuma was president of South Africa from 2009 until 2018. He faces charges of corruption, racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud relating to a multibillion-dollar arms deal the South African government signed with French company Thales in 1999.
POLITICS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy