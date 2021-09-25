Maryland tween’s cake raises thousands for ag education

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Baking a triple coconut cake might seem like an odd choice for 12-year-old Eva O’Hara of Walkersville. She doesn’t even like coconut. But O’Hara, a seventh grader at Walkersville Middle School, wanted a rich flavor to wow the judges at The Great Frederick Fair’s Cake and Baked Goods Sale, and she knew coconut would do the trick. Her instincts wound up paying off: The end product, which featured coconut milk, coconut extract and coconut shavings, was named this year’s grand champion cake.