Hockey

French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — French official Luc Tardif has been elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February. Tardif has beaten German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006. The new president’s first priority is overseeing the hockey tournaments for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

Person
Franz Reindl
Person
Luc Tardif
#Iihf#Hockey Players#French#Ap#Nhl#German
wcn247.com

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, the charismatic president of French soccer club Marseille during its glory era whose reign was marred by a match-fixing scandal, has died. He was 78. Marseille announced Tapie’s death on its Twitter page. Marseille “learned with a great sadness the passing of Bernard Tapie” adding that "he will leave a big void in the hearts of Marseille fans and will remain a club legend.” His family announced in a separate statement that he had died from cancer. He is survived by his wife Dominique Tapie and their two children. Tapie's crowning moment was leading Marseille to the Champions League title in 1993. That same year Marseille was stripped of its French title in a match-fixing scandal that led to relegation.
SPORTS
The Independent

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare...
FIFA
wcn247.com

Canucks get contracts done with Hughes and Pettersson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new contracts. Hughes got a $47.10 million, six-year contract with a $7.85 million annual salary cap hit that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL. Pettersson signed for $22.05 million over three years with a $7.35 million annual cap hit. The 21-year-old Hughes had three goals and 38 assists in 56 games last season. The 22-year-old Pettersson had 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 games last season and missed time with a wrist injury.
NHL
