CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps. The government says it is“looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems.” The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of European Union workers following Britain’s departure from the bloc. BP and Esso shut a handful of their gas stations this week, and motorists have formed long lines as they try to fill up in case of further disruption. The government insists Britain has “ample fuel stocks.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson eyes post-COVID economy as UK Conservatives meet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ready to take “bold decisions” to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic as his Conservative Party meets Sunday for its first annual conference since 2019.The Tory conference opens Sunday in the northwestern city of Manchester as a shortage of truck drivers to delivery fuel across Britain continues to cause empty pumps and long lines at many gas stations. Concerns about wider labor shortages, higher taxes, rising energy bills and a cut in welfare payouts beginning this week are among other challenges facing Johnson.Despite the economic worries, opinion surveys suggest that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

What is behind the rising gas prices

The rising price of gas has caused widespread concern across the country over how many consumers will afford to heat their homes this winter. The hike in costs has also seen many providers go under as the costs of supplying fuel becomes overbearing. Professor Michael Tamvakis, professor of commodity economics...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Bp#Truck Drivers#Gas Stations#Truckers#Uk#Ap#British#European Union
Shropshire Star

Johnson tells haulage industry to stop relying on cheap foreign drivers

The Prime Minister said the situation on petrol forecourts is stabilising and that military tanker drivers were being deployed as a ‘precaution’. Boris Johnson has issued a fresh warning to the road haulage industry that it cannot expect to rely on cheap immigrant labour in future. Speaking on the eve...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

UK manufacturing growth eases amid supply chain issues, labour shortages

UK manufacturing growth eased to a seven-month low in September amid supply chain issues and labour shortages, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 57.1 from 60.3 in August. Still, it came in above the preliminary reading of 56.3. A reading...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mexico eyes state monopoly to tap lithium rush

Mexico plans to move towards a state monopoly in the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries, the government said Friday. The proposal is included in a constitutional reform bill submitted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the lower house of Congress. If approved, future concessions to extract minerals considered strategic, such as lithium, will not be awarded to private firms, interior minister Adan Lopez told reporters. "The state will control the exploration and production of these minerals," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Drivers must remove GB car stickers when in Europe under Brexit travel changes

Travellers to and from the UK face significant changes this week because of post-Brexit moves by the government.British motorists heading for Continental Europe must “cover or remove” the traditional GB sticker, and instead use either a UK sticker or have a UK “signifier” on their number plates.The requirement – requested by UK ministers – contradicts the government’s assertion in January that “UK drivers won’t need to display a GB sticker in most EU countries if their number plate has GB or GB with a Union Flag on it”.At the time the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do...
TRAVEL
kdal610.com

Extend UK trucker visa scheme to avoid Christmas disappointment – retail industry

LONDON (Reuters) – Christmas 2021 will be disappointing for millions of British households unless the government extends a new visa scheme to allow foreign truck drivers into the country, the retail industry’s lobby group said on Tuesday. “Christmas is about more than just food, so to avoid disappointment for millions...
RETAIL
Times Daily

UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
TRAFFIC
Boston Globe

UK offers thousands of visas to foreign truckers to ease driver shortage

LONDON — Responding to an escalating crisis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain reversed course this weekend and offered thousands of visas to foreign truckers to combat a driver shortage that has left some supermarket shelves empty and caused long lines at gas stations. The decision, announced late Saturday, reflects...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy