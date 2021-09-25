CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone must make it hard for Hibs once again

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vjrpv_0c7qmseh00
St Johnstone celebrate victory over Hibs in the Scottish Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has urged his players to take belief from their recent record against Hibernian and get another result at Easter Road on Sunday.

Saints have won the last four meetings between the teams, which included last season’s League Cup semi-final and Scottish Cup final.

Hibs did not score in any of those four defeats and only won one of the six encounters between the teams last season, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty in August.

“Our players are going with the belief that they can get a result,” said Davidson, whose team reached the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals, along with Hibs, in midweek.

“That’s a great thing to have. We know we can get a result if we perform well.

“It’s not about getting into their heads, it’s about getting into my players’ heads that we can go there and do something.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, the players realising that we can go to Easter Road and get something.

“Every game was pretty close, even the one they won at the start of the season.

“I am expecting a tight game again. I am expecting us to go there and make it really difficult for Hibs.

“They have a real good attacking threat and we have to make sure we stop that.”

After Saints set up a Hampden clash with Celtic, Hibs won 3-1 at Tannadice to seal a fifth consecutive semi-final at Hampden, where they will take on Rangers.

“It will be a really tough game,” Davidson said. “Hibs were very fortunate to manage to hold on to some of their top players, and also add to their squad.

“They are a very good team, I really enjoy watching them play. We are going to be up for the battle.

“They are very good on the counter-attack and have some very good players up front that can hurt you.

“They had a fantastic season with where they finished in the league and they have carried it on this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Glen Kamara booed by crowd before being sent off as Rangers lose at Sparta

Glen Kamara was routinely booed in a stadium full of schoolchildren and then sent off as Rangers fell to a 1-0 Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague. Kamara was clearly targeted by some of the 10,000 fans six months after being subjected to abuse by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, which earned the Czech Republic defender a 10-game UEFA ban.
UEFA
newschain

Callum McGregor missing again for Celtic against Raith Rovers

Callum McGregor will miss a third consecutive game for Celtic after Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the captain hasn’t recovered from injury in time to face Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup. Manager Postecoglou said he expects to be selecting from the same group he had at his disposal for...
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to have an unchanged squad for the visit of St Johnstone. With James Scott having returned to the squad for the midweek win over Dundee United after a bout of illness, that would mean everyone being available except the club’s four long-term absentees. Jamie...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum Davidson
BBC

Dundee v St Johnstone: Davidson wants Hampden return for fans

Venue: Dens Park Date: Wednesday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app. Defending the League Cup is "a great pressure to have" says St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson as he prepares for a quarter-final visit to Dundee. The Perth...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Ross calls for Hibernian to be at their best when St Johnstone visit

Jack Ross admits Hibernian will have to be on their mettle if they are to maintain their strong start to the season when St Johnstone visit Easter Road this Sunday. After winning two domestic cups last term – beating Hibs at Hampden in both – Saints had a difficult opening to the current campaign, with no wins in their first five games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish League Cup: Holders St Johnstone play Celtic & Rangers face Hibs in semis

Congratulations to Hibernian and Celtic tonight. Commiserations to Raith and Dundee United, there's always the Scottish Cup... Thanks very much for your company tonight. As ever, it's been a blast. See you soon. What's coming up?. There's more live Scottish football on the BBC tomorrow as we bring you Championship...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Premier Sports#The Premier Sports Cup#Celtic
BBC

David Wotherspoon banned for three Euro ties as St Johnstone and Aberdeen are fined

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has been suspended for three European games and the Perth club and Aberdeen fined after their Europa Conference League exits. Aberdeen must pay £4,300 following a pitch invasion during their 3-1 defeat by Qarabag at Pittodrie. St Johnstone have been fined £1,900 by European governing...
UEFA
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, St Johnstone, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts

Head coach Steve Clarke plans to bring recently-retired Scotland internationals including Gary Caldwell, James McFadden and Kenny Miller into the Scottish FA coaching system to inspire young players and potentially succeed him one day. (Herald) St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has urged goalkeeper Zander Clark to show mental strength in...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Scotland’s Loss Can Be Celtic’s Gain, Needs Must on Callum McGregor’s World Cup Call-Up

You can understand why both Ange Postecoglou and Steve Clarke are fretting over the fitness of Callum McGregor ahead of approaching important games for both managers. The Celtic manager is hoping to get McGregor back into his team ahead of the international break, if not against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night at Celtic Park in the Europa League then against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday lunchtime in the Scottish Premiership.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Liam Craig set for new St Johnstone appearance record

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig will break the club’s all-time appearance record if he faces Dundee on Saturday. Craig will overtake former team-mate Steven Anderson when he lands his 442nd appearance. Saints are likely to be without James Brown (hamstring), Murray Davidson (back), Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy