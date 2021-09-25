CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Gabriel Jesus gives champions victory and ends Chelsea’s unbeaten start

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z35K1_0c7qmrly00
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates his winner at Stamford Bridge with Bernardo Silva (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Gabriel Jesus fired an early Premier League warning shot as defending champions Manchester City toppled title rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Brazil forward Jesus angled a deflected finish to help City leapfrog Chelsea in the table on goal difference, ending the Blues’ unbeaten league start.

City offered far the greater enterprise, with Jesus’ winner helping Pep Guardiola avoid an unwanted first of losing to the same rival manager four matches in succession.

Tuchel and Chelsea had sunk City three times last term, culminating in the 1-0 Champions League final triumph in Porto.

But in a new campaign that promises a mouthwatering title tussle between holders City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, Guardiola’s men have delivered the first real statement victory.

City’s ferocious press stifled Chelsea throughout, and the visitors to west London coped easily with the hosts’ formation tweak.

Tuchel packed the midfield with all three of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, but that 3-5-2 left Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku too often too isolated up front.

Mason Mount’s injury absence robbed the Blues of a major pressing threat at the top of their tree however, handing the visitors time to build from the back.

Chelsea could do little more than contain the visitors in a first half where the home men found possession greatly limited.

The Blues certainly sacrificed a creative edge for that central stability, with Werner and Lukaku often isolated up front.

Werner did beat the City line once, but could not pick out Lukaku in the middle.

Kevin De Bruyne’s cutback found no one in the area for City, leaving Chelsea to breathe a sigh of relief.

And later Jorginho produced an important clearance after a Phil Foden corner.

Then at the end of the half, Jesus hooked well wide from the best chance to that point.

The City forward smartly lost Antonio Rudiger in the box, teed himself up well too – but let all that down with his botched finish.

For once Tuchel resisted the temptation to make a half-time change, and no sooner had the second half started than the home boss would have wished he had twisted instead of stuck.

Jack Grealish offered a warning shot by curling one wide, before Jesus finally broke the deadlock.

Joao Cancelo’s low effort found its way to Jesus in the box, the Brazil forward spun in traffic and his low shot took a slight deflection en route to finding the Chelsea net. Edouard Mendy was left with no chance, as City gained just reward for boasting the greater attacking endeavour.

Grealish almost doubled City’s lead minutes later, but the former Aston Villa man angled his effort just wide after neatly stepping beyond Cesar Azpilicueta.

Just before the hour Tuchel finally made the first change, with Kai Havertz replacing Kante.

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder had struggled to settle in his new role in Chelsea’s three-man midfield.

City pressed on undeterred however, and Silva had to clear Jesus’ shot off the line after Grealish again left Azpilicueta for dead.

Lukaku thought he had equalised for Chelsea from Havertz’s square pass, only for the Germany star to be rightly ruled offside in the build-up.

Chelsea continued to press but with no clear incision, despite greatly raising their tempo.

But City could have wrapped up the win when Grealish ghosted through on goal, only for Mendy to stand him up and produce a fine save.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on the Blues' Carabao Cup third round win against Aston Villa. The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the next round, where they will face Southampton. Werner netted the opener with a header from close range nine minutes into the second half after Reece James whipped in a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Should Bayern Munich pursue signing of Gabriel Jesus next summer?

Even though the transfer window ended earlier in September, the rumours continue to flow involving players and clubs. One such transfer rumor this week was Bayern Munich showing interest in Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. According to Calciomercato, Bayern could provide competition to Juventus for the signing of Gabriel Jesus...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Jesus
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
BBC

Silva your star man as City end Chelsea's unbeaten run

Bernardo Silva was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Manchester City ended Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. The in-form Portugal midfielder has started in City's last five Premier League matches after falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man City earn important win over Chelsea thanks to Gabriel Jesus goal

Manchester City narrowly beat Chelsea 1-0 in an entertaining clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus' 53rd-minute strike was the difference between the sides, with a Romelu Lukaku goal ruled out for offside. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A,...
MLS
Yardbarker

"He Always Gives Everything" - Pep Guardiola Full of Praise For Man City Forward After Chelsea Victory

City, who dropped points for a second time this season against Southampton last weekend, bounced back emphatically against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon. Guardiola had suffered three devastating defeats to Tuchel's side at the back end of last season, but the Catalan finally beat his German counterpart on Saturday, as City secured back-to-back victories at Stamford Bridge for the first time this century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
Tribal Football

Man City matchwinner Gabriel Jesus: We prepared well for Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus was delighted to prove Manchester City's matchwinner in victory at Chelsea. Gabriel struck the only goal of today's clash at Stamford Bridge. He later said: "We prepared to play well. We came to play against one of the best teams in Europe. They play so good and have a lot of amazing players. We knew it was going to be difficult for us. We played very well and won the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gabriel Jesus: “We played very well and won the game.”

Gabriel Jesus is a man passing in fine form. The Brazilian star has played exceptionally well since playing mostly on the wing. The performance v Chelsea was another great pone and after the match the star spoke about that and his performance. “We prepared the game to play well like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Gabriel Jesus says Manchester City’s focus was not fixed on Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus has insisted Manchester City’s three successive defeats to Chelsea last season did not dent the confidence of Pep Guardiola’s side. Jesus netted the only goal as City ended that string of losses to Thomas Tuchel’s men, with a commanding performance in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Gabriel Jesus was superb and Kevin de Bruyne dictated play but Romelu Lukaku hardly had a kick as Manchester City beat Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus' second-half deflected strike was enough for Manchester City to beat Chelsea 1-0 to leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side in the Premier League table and get revenge for the Champions League final. The Brazilian striker's 53rd-minute strike deflected in off Jorginho and past Edouard Mendy to earn Pep Guardiola's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gabriel Jesus ‘one of our best signings’ says Pep Guardiola after Man City beat Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed matchwinner Gabriel Jesus as one of his best signings for Manchester City after the Brazil forward netted the only goal in City’s 1-0 win at Premier League title rivals Chelsea.Thomas Tuchel sent the Blues out to stifle Guardiola’s side, deploying an extra man in midfield. However, the 3-5-2 formation backfired as Chelsea struggled for creativity and the visitors deservedly swept to victory – for Guardiola to set a club-record 221st win as City manager.Guardiola hailed Jesus for handling some rough treatment from Chelsea’s defence before responding in the ideal way, with the winning goal.“Gabriel is one person...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

MARTIN KEOWN: Beat Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel will feel unstoppable... this is a must-win for the champions with Chelsea unbeaten after facing Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal away

Manchester City were on the verge of immortality last season, on course to win an unprecedented Quadruple, until they ran into Thomas Tuchel's new, improved Chelsea side. Three games against Chelsea ultimately defined City's season. That trilogy of defeats started in the FA Cup semi-finals after Pep Guardiola had made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Chelsea vs. Juventus: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Champions League in English and Spanish

Chelsea heads to the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a heavyweight UEFA Champions League tilt versus Italian side Juventus. In their first match of group play, both teams secured three points, with the Blues defeating Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 and Juve winning 3-0 over Malmo FF. For Juventus, it will need the services of Moises Kean, Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli to break down Chelsea’s stout back line. Manager Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, should feature standouts Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as the top attacking options. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy