Whilst festival season is slowly coming to an end as the winter comes creeping in, those looking forward to the big music festivals next year certainly will have something to look forward to as it looks like it’ll be full steam ahead after some uncertainty that remained this year – but has also been a great opportunity to see the camping blunders throughout this year for those who have made mistakes along the way. These checklists can get quite length, whether this is keeping the essentials in mind for the camping trip, entertainment options that have become more popular as some of the top NJ sportsbooks have found a home on mobile following regulation change allowing online options, or even down to things like a little forward thinking with dressing for the occasion in case of a change of weather too – so what should be on the festival camping checklist for next year?

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO