Soccer

Stephen Glass determined Aberdeen’s plan will produce the goods

By PA Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen manager Stephen Glass will not rip up his formula when his side look to get back to winning ways in Paisley. The Dons have not won in seven matches and fell out of the cinch Premiership’s top six following last weekend’s Pittodrie defeat by St Johnstone. It was not...

fourfourtwo.com

Glen Kamara booed by crowd before being sent off as Rangers lose at Sparta

Glen Kamara was routinely booed in a stadium full of schoolchildren and then sent off as Rangers fell to a 1-0 Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague. Kamara was clearly targeted by some of the 10,000 fans six months after being subjected to abuse by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, which earned the Czech Republic defender a 10-game UEFA ban.
UEFA
newschain

Aberdeen manager’s glass is half full despite Pittodrie loss to St Johnstone

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists his side can turn the tide after going seven games without a win, but is banking on key players returning to fitness to lead the charge. Glass’ men lost 1-0 to St Johnstone in Saturday’s cinch Premiership contest at Pittodrie, a late goal from former Dons striker Stevie May settling a match in which both sides struggled for clear-cut chances.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Glass
fourfourtwo.com

Stephen Glass delighted to have Ryan Hedges available again against St Mirren

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has welcomed the major boost of Ryan Hedges being available again. Hedges has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Raith Rovers on August 15, the first match of Aberdeen’s current seven-match run without a win. The Dons...
SOCCER
BBC

St Mirren v Aberdeen: Where has early Pittodrie optimism gone under Stephen Glass?

"Successful Aberdeen managers put trophies in the cabinet. Hopefully I can be here long enough to do that," said Stephen Glass said he was appointed in March. Soon, their Scottish Cup hopes were extinguished by a 3-0 reverse at home to Dundee United. This term, after a bright start, they were embarrassed in the League Cup by Championship side Raith Rovers, and they were well beaten 3-1 at home by Qarabag to end their Europa Conference League hopes.
MLS
BBC

Aberdeen v Celtic: 'No mixed emotions' for Scott Brown, says Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is adamant there will be "no mixed emotions" for captain Scott Brown when he faces former club Celtic on Sunday. The 36-year-old spent 14 years at Celtic Park before his summer switch to Pittodrie as a player-coach. But Glass has no concerns over Brown being impacted...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Late Nick Powell effort enough as Stoke edge Championship leaders West Brom

Nick Powell scored a late winner as Stoke ended leaders West Brom’s unbeaten start to the Championship season with a narrow 1-0 win. Powell calmly lofted the ball over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with 11 minutes to go after a defensive blunder by Conor Townsend. It looked like the goal was...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Paisley#Premiership#European#Swedish#Bk#Motherwell
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Partick Thistle ease to victory against Ayr

Jim Duffy’s first game since he was confirmed as Ayr manager ended in defeat as Partick beat his side 4-0 in the cinch Championship. Ayr were unbeaten in Duffy’s four matches in interim charge following the departure of David Hopkin. But Partick took the lead after 34 minutes at Firhill...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow

Morton’s run without a cinch Championship victory was extended to six games after Michael McKenna’s 87th-minute penalty earned Arbroath a 2-2 draw at Cappielow. Arbroath took the lead two minutes before the break when Colin Hamilton headed past his brother Jack in the Morton goal. The hosts quickly restored parity...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Arnaud Kalimuendo moves Lens closer to parent club Paris St Germain

Arnaud Kalimuendo’s double secured Lens a 2-0 home win against Reims and kept his side in touch with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain. Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Hugo Ekitike had been dismissed for his foul on Kevin Danso. The hosts...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Queen of the South see off bottom side Dunfermline

Lee Connelly’s fourth goal in five games earned Queen of the South a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Dunfermline. Chances were at a premium in a poor first half. Connelly had the best opportunities for the home side, firing narrowly wide after nine minutes and sending a volley into the arms of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams 10 minutes later.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Michael O’Neill delighted with Stoke’s development after victory over West Brom

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is delighted with how his team is developing following Friday night’s narrow 1-0 Championship victory over leaders West Brom. Jacob Brown wasted a glorious chance to put the Potters ahead when he hit the post after nine minutes and Darnell Furlong’s comical own goal was chalked off for a foul five minutes before the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Viktor Gyokeres scores twice as Coventry east past Fulham

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Coventry maintained their 100 per cent home record in the Sky Bet Championship with a 4-1 win over Fulham. The Cottagers looked on course to return to the summit of the table at half-time after Kyle McFadzean’s own goal, but Gyokeres’ brace alongside Ian Maatsen’s thunderbolt and Matt Godden’s penalty meant Coventry leapfrogged Marco Silva’s men in the table.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Late Murray Wallace goal gives Lions a welcome win and leaves Tykes in drop zone

Millwall ended a run of four successive away draws, with a late winner seeing off struggling Barnsley 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship contest at Oakwell. A frantic and fast-paced opening period was followed by a scrappy second half, until Murray Wallace headed home in the 88th minute to give Gary Rowett’s side all three points.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Patson Daka says strong show at Selhurst Park can set Foxes on a run

Striker Patson Daka admits Leicester’s trip to Crystal Palace is vital to get the Foxes back on track. They go to Selhurst Park following Thursday’s surprise 1-0 Europa League defeat at Legia Warsaw. It continued the Foxes’ underwhelming start to the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting 13th in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

