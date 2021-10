You can understand why both Ange Postecoglou and Steve Clarke are fretting over the fitness of Callum McGregor ahead of approaching important games for both managers. The Celtic manager is hoping to get McGregor back into his team ahead of the international break, if not against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night at Celtic Park in the Europa League then against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday lunchtime in the Scottish Premiership.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO