CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

PG&E’s new safety measure has led to 50-percent decrease in potential ignitions

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3GPn_0c7qeOKZ00

Changes have made the electric system safer, but they have resulted in more frequent, longer-duration outages for some

– The threat of wildfire in California and other western states continues to grow. Severe drought conditions, dry fuels and rising temperatures are driving unprecedented increases in the potential risk for wildfires. To combat this increased risk, PG&E is continuing to evolve their wildfire prevention efforts for the safety of customers and communities.

One of the new steps that they have taken is adjusting the power line safety settings of protection devices on the grid to automatically turn off electricity more quickly if the lines experience an issue. These can include tree branches, mylar balloons, and even wildlife striking equipment. By adjusting the sensitivity of these settings, power shuts off faster, reducing wildfire risk. Since these updated settings were implemented in late July 2020, PG&E has seen a decrease of more than 50-percent in ignitions that could have resulted in catastrophic wildfires, as compared to the prior three-year average.

While these settings make the electric system safer, they have resulted in more frequent, longer-duration outages for some.

Here are some of the steps they are taking right now:

• Fine tuning the sensitivity of each protection device to match the wildfire risk on each circuit

• Improving communication between equipment to automatically limit outage size

• Enhancing restoration patrols to restore power more quickly when it goes out

• Revamping the information that they are able to share with customers during an outage

On Sept. 7, a PG&E technician responding to an outage found an oak tree that had broken and fallen on a power line, taking down two poles and the power line with it. This occurred in an area at a high risk for wildfire, with difficult access for firefighters if a wildfire had started.

Some customers may qualify for a Portable Battery and Generator Rebate program. Visit pge.com/wildfiresafety to learn more. There, you can also find more information about why they’re raising the sensitivity on electric equipment in high fire threat areas. Click on the tab entitled, “Learn about enhanced power line safety settings.”

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

PG&E's new Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings may shut off power more frequently

CHICO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is implementing new Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) to prevent any PG&E equipment from potentially starting a wildfire, especially in high-fire risk areas. The EPSS, which was implemented in July, allows the line reclosers to adjust the sensitivity to a fault,...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Power Plants Are California’s Latest Effort To Avoid Rolling Blackouts

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The State of California is flexing a new muscle to strengthen the power grid in the fight to stop Northern California’s devastating rolling blackouts. State grid operators say we currently face a 3,500-megawatt energy shortfall this year—and next summer looks even worse. So now Roseville Electric and other utilities are doing what they can to increase supply. New power plants are California’s latest effort to help keep the lights on. “These units were specifically brought on to address some of what we’ve seen in the last two years with the heat-related emergencies,” said Erin Frye with Roseville Electric. Last summer, the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Butte County blackout caused by PG&E 'Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings'

CHICO, Calif. — More than 1,000 PG&E customers lost power in the Butte County foothills Wednesday afternoon continuing into Thursday morning . The outage started around 5 p.m. Wednesday and is affecting customers in Butte Meadows and Forest Ranch.. PG&E said the outage is part of the new enhanced powerline safety settings. PG&E estimates power will be restored to the area by 1 p.m. Thursday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Press Banner

PG&E Responds to Outages

The San Lorenzo Valley has been plagued with power outages for as long as the area has had electricity. Strong winds, downed trees and mudslides have taken out power time and again, and residents of the area recognize that living beneath the redwoods has its price. In October of 2019,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC10

California's top power regulator to resign as PG&E crisis rages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer plans to resign at the end of 2021. Batjer, an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom, announced what she called a "difficult decision" in an internal email obtained by ABC10. Multiple current and former CPUC employees have expressed reservations about Batjer's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E's localized blackouts continue to anger customers

PESCADERO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric's hair-trigger safety sensors keep causing the utility to have many localized blackouts that anger customers who lose time and money on them. Last July, PG&E made many of its automatic fast-trip sensors, more sensitive in high fire threat areas. These sensors shut the...
PESCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Western States
Santa Cruz Sentinel

PG&E commits to solving outage issues

BOULDER CREEK – Pacific Gas & Electric Co responded to community concerns Thursday after frequent power outages in the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of south Santa Cruz County. The utility provider hosted two online forums for residents of both areas to address the issue and discuss what it is...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

PG&E working on preventing unnecessary power outages

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — PG&E gave KSBW Action News 8 an exclusive aerial tour of what they're up against in restoring power during these unplanned outages as residents and supervisors have demanded answers. The utility company says its new safety feature on power lines has caused frustration because of how...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

PG&E: Fewer Fires Under New Shutoff Policy

PG&E says its new policy to automatically cut power at the first sign of trouble in high fire risk areas has sparked “significant” customer concern, but could help explain a 50% drop on average of fires on its system this year - according to a recent federal court filing by the utility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
kcbx.org

Unplanned power outages affecting northern SLO County, PG&E says safety feature 'overreacting'

A recent wave of power outages has been affecting people in northern San Luis Obispo County for several weeks, with some of the outages lasting up to 20 hours. With many residents frustrated by the back-to-back unplanned power outages in northern SLO County, PG&E spokesperson Eric Daniels came into the SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to explain why these outages were happening.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Increased fire danger means more potential PG&E public safety power shutoffs

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — Due to increased fire danger, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has conducted Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in parts of the Northstate. PG&E officials said they look for fire conditions including low humidity levels, high winds, and dry fuel conditions. They said it all comes down to forecasting weather conditions in the Northstate.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E wants customers to pay for safety upgrades

CHICO, Calif. - PG&E is proposing a 5% general case rate hike in an effort to increase safety to protect from wildfires and to help reach California’s clean energy goals. "I mean you can't make it up to them,” Camp Fire survivor Linda Wolfe said. “Money just doesn't do it, and now they are going to be charging us more."
CHICO, CA
kalw.org

PG&E Requesting Rate Increase For Customers

PG&E is requesting two rate hikes for approval before the state’s Public Utilities Commission. In one filing last Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the electric and gas utility said it needed a rate increase to recover nearly $1.5 billion dollars of expenses. The costs are related to wildfire prevention, certain catastrophic events, and a number of other activities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy