Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Marlins will play game two with the Tampa Bay Rays at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 6:10 PM ET. The Marlins are coming into this match with three straight defeats. The team was beaten by the Washington Nationals in their previous three-game series but managed to avoid a sweep, winning the first meeting. Miami is now sitting on a 64-89 record and is fourth in the NL East standings. The team is 24 games under .500, losing three of their last five matches as well as the first meeting with the Rays.