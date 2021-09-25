CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Marlins will play game two with the Tampa Bay Rays at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 6:10 PM ET. The Marlins are coming into this match with three straight defeats. The team was beaten by the Washington Nationals in their previous three-game series but managed to avoid a sweep, winning the first meeting. Miami is now sitting on a 64-89 record and is fourth in the NL East standings. The team is 24 games under .500, losing three of their last five matches as well as the first meeting with the Rays.

Free MLB Picks For Today 10/3/2021

Red Sox at Nationals—MLB pick is Boston Red Sox on the run line -1.5 runs. Starting for Boston is Chris Sale. The lefthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. Joan Adon to counter for the Nationals. Adon struggle with high ERAs in the miners this year. Past ten games Nationals batting .186 against lefthanders with a bullpen ERA 6.75 and WHIP 1.98. Washington has lost seven of eight. Play Boston Red Sox run line -1.5 runs.
