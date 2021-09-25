Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Houston Astros (91-63) will be hitting long balls against the Oakland Athletics (83-71) in the AL West three-game weekend tournament at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. Houston led the AL West Division after winning 91 games this season and the Astros just won a series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Houston Astros won four contests in a row including three matches over the Angels in a four-game set. Houston scored a total of 29 runs in winning the first three installments at 10-0, 10-5, and 9-5 but lost the final round by just a one-run deficit at 2-3. Houston earned their second straight loss after scoring just two runs in the series opener versus the Oakland Athletics at 2-14 on Friday. Pitcher Brandon Bielak went 3.0 innings of play while giving away three earned runs on four hits with two free bases awarded and struck out three hitters of the Astros. Second Baseman José Altuve made two runs on one hit with one RBI in defeat.

