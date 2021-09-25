Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins face off in the third installment of a four-game series this Saturday night at Target Field. The Toronto Blue Jays are coming in with an 85-68 record after suffering a loss against Minnesota in this series’ opening game last Thursday at 7-2. Toronto blew off two consecutive games and three of four, which places them fourth in the America League East Division, trailing behind the Tampa Bay Rays in first by nine games. Furthermore, the Blue Jays are third in the American League Wild Card race, just a game behind New York in second place.