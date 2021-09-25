CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. In a roughly 20-minute speech delivered in-person and in Hindi, he called upon the international community to...

Times-Herald

India's farmers renew protests, challenging Modi

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods (Sept. 27). Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
ADVOCACY
talesbuzz.com

India's Modi says Afghan soil 'must not be used for terrorism'

India's Modi says Afghan soil 'must not be used for terrorism'. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

PM Modi pitches for UN reforms

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) urged the United Nations to improve its effectiveness and increase its reliability in order to be relevant, thus reiterating for bringing in reforms in the United Nations, which was started in 1945, after the end of World War II.
WORLD
investing.com

Modi's US Visit Significant as India Looks for Big Time Investments

Investing.com -- In its first leg of the US tour, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US CEOs on a one-on-one basis, which included the CEO of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ), First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR ), General Atomics and Blackstone (NYSE: BX ). Modi first...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

French President Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India’s Modi

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Tuesday co-operating over the IndoPacific region with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as France deals with the fallout from Australia’s cancellation of a $40 billion French submarine order. The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from...
WORLD
AFP

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border: army chief

India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern". General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border had increased in "considerable numbers" and it was a "matter of concern".
POLITICS
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

India attends UN summit, vows to double non-fossil fuel targets

India attends first energy meeting under the UN General Assembly. India announced the beginning of a Production Linked Incentive Scheme by 2025. India attended the first meeting in 40 years on energy under the UN General Assembly. The country announced that by 2025 they will be beginning a Production Linked Incentive Scheme to add 10 GW solar PV manufacturing capacit....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inforisktoday.com

New Malware Targets India's Defense Personnel

Researchers have identified a new malware sample that is targeting Indian defense personnel. The malware code was discovered by an unidentified independent threat hunter who tweets as @s1ckb017. The person tells Information Security Media Group that they detected the malicious file using YARA rules, but declined to offer further details.
TECHNOLOGY
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
YourErie

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, ‘a number of civilians’ dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, leaving “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said, in the first major attack on the city after the departure of U.S. forces. The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service […]
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
INTERNET
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims.China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it wasn't clear if China was planning more flights on Sunday night.A statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that China's military activity near...
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the U.N. council it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach...
WORLD

