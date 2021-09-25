CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny weekend on tap with temperatures in the 70s

By Lauren Cook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s are on tap for the weekend in the tri-state area. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, a light breeze and high temperatures around 76 degrees. The exception will be over at the East End of Long Island, where a wave of low pressure will develop offshore and creep north along the front bringing the risk of an additional shower or two late in the day and in the evening.

