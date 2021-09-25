CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Supreme Court Announces Date for Case Directly Challenging Roe v. Wade

By Julia Conley, Common Dreams
indybay.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease credit the photographer. A member of the Raging Grannies speaking at a women's rights demonstration in San Mateo, CA in 2019. The high court confirmed it will consider the case December 1 after months of speculation regarding when it would take up the dispute over Mississippi's ban on most abortion care after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tulsa World

U.S. Supreme Court asked to declare McGirt v. Oklahoma was retroactive

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that Oklahoma had no criminal jurisdiction over a Native American on the Muscogee Creek reservation should apply to all prior criminal cases in Oklahoma involving Indians on reservations, lawyers for a Native American inmate told the court this week. Featured...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
San Mateo, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
North Platte Post

Fully vaccinated Supreme Court Justice tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLFI.com

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School...
CONGRESS & COURTS
indybay.org

San Francisco Protests Texas Abortion Law

Photos: Terry Scussel, Stephanie Mohan, CorneliaAnn Grimes / Pro Bono Photo. One marcher used her body as a sign declaring "My Body, My Choice". Another noted that Texas gives more reproductive rights to a virus than to women. In the Houston, Texas march, there were signs demanding "Abort Abott" Others noted that their grandparents had marched for the same rights that all had thought won.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Justice Samuel Alito isn't doing the Supreme Court any favors

The U.S. Supreme Court has traditionally been one of the nation's most respected institutions. Maintaining that stature is proving to be difficult. Gallup released new results last week showing public attitudes toward the high court sliding to the lowest level since the pollster started asking the question in 2000. In theory, justices could be indifferent to Americans' opinions, focusing entirely on constitutional disputes without regard for what may or may not enjoy public support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Probonophoto Org#The Supreme Court#Rewire News Group#Republican#Naral Pro Choice America
wvlt.tv

Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From his prison typewriter, William Wooden filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to hear his case. On Monday, it will. Wooden is a convicted felon but he argues he’s facing extra jail time because of an unjust sentence enhancement. One night in 1997, Wooden broke...
TENNESSEE STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
PROTESTS
ValleyCentral

Federal judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Sept. 9 for its abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1, in an attempt to block it from being enforced. Despite this, Senate Bill 8 still stands in Texas, banning abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. The law describes “fetal heartbeat” as “cardiac activity,” which can be detected as early as six weeks — a time when many women do not know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy