AgweekTV Full Show: Ag policy alliance, drought impact, food-grade soybean exports, soybean harvest, robotic dairy

This week on AgweekTV, folks are in the fields with their soybeans and seeing mixed results. Cash basis levels for grains are historically strong at harvest. We'll find out what that means for ethanol plants. We went to northern Minnesota, where sugarbeet growers came together to help a family in need. A hailstorm takes a heavy toll on wildlife at a South Dakota hunting ranch. And possible tax changes could spell trouble for agriculture.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO