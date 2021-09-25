CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AgweekTV Full Show: Ag policy alliance, drought impact, food-grade soybean exports, soybean harvest, robotic dairy

By AgweekTV
AG Week
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on AgweekTV, Midwest agriculture forms an ag policy alliance to get positioned for the future. Late season rains may be too little too late for drought-stricken livestock producers. We'll tell you about the challenges of exporting food-grade soybeans during a pandemic. We'll check out soybean harvest in Grand Forks County, North Dakota. And a South Dakota dairy goes robotic to improve efficiency and combat the ag labor crisis.

