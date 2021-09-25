CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Faith Matters: Big, small, conflict is a choice

nwaonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1660, Quaker founder George Fox published a statement professing the Quakers' determination not to take up arms against Charles II, the new king of England. It was prudent for those early Friends to state that they would not take part in the conflict around the monarchy. This statement is still relevant today, for everyone, not just Quakers.

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Prayer is no joking matter | Nuggets of Faith

A story is often told of three pastors sitting at a restaurant table debating the best way to pray. The Baptist minister adamantly said, “The best way to pray is walking along on a riverbank or a seashore.” The Methodist minister counters with, “No, sir … the best way to pray is in my garden while smelling the beautiful aroma of the flowers.” The Catholic priest shakes his head and said, “The best way to pray is at the altar on your knees facing the crucifix.” At a nearby table, a gruff voice speaks up and says, “I am a telephone repairman. The best way I found to pray is hanging upside down from a telephone pole.”
RELIGION
Lexington Herald-Leader

It’s not certainty, but it is a gift. What faith is and why it matters.

Since at least the early 1500s, when Martin Luther announced his revolutionary doctrine of “justification by faith alone” (in Latin, “sola fide”), Protestants particularly and countless others generally have been obsessed with the importance of faith in God. Rightly so. The biblical writer of Hebrews tells us that “without faith...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
England, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Society
theintelligencer.com

Faith Matters: Commit to protect and preserve all God's creation

I am currently reading Octavia Butler’s 1993 dystopic science fiction novel, “The Parable of the Sower.” Set in southern California, it covers a three-year period beginning in 2024, a future uncomfortably close to our time. Butler depicts a society suffering under the duress of apocalyptic climate extremes, food and water...
RELIGION
ourcommunitynow.com

Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” –Albert Einstein. Nature is healing. It gives endlessly and all it asks for in return is to be respected. It invites us to rest in its shade, provides us with food and nourishment, and grants us the ability to live.
RELIGION
tsl.news

OPINION: Faith is a choice, not an inheritance

Religion is a part of identity that parents often imprint onto developing minds. As soon as we’re born, our guardians make a vital decision that we unwittingly must undertake as a characteristic of our existence. Without input, we relinquish a sacred and personal decision to our loved ones. Holidays, family...
RELIGION
nwaonline.com

Spong on liberal Christianity in a changing world

Bishop John Shelby Spong of Newark, N.J. never stuck "Why Christianity Must Change or Die" on the doors of Canterbury Cathedral, since it was easier to post a talking-points version of his manifesto on the internet. "Theism, as a way of defining God, is dead," he proclaimed in 1998. "Since...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quakers
nwaonline.com

Sara Milford: Blessed are those who see beyond themselves

Anyone who has engaged in social commentary at all these past few years, particularly on the topic of social justice, has heard the phrase, "Check your privilege." In 2015, in a diversity training, our group went through a sort of checklist while standing at our seats, sitting down if a statement applied to us; the only ones left standing at the end of the exercise were the ones with the most privilege. Last year, there was a 2018 video recirculated of a group of students in a field who are going to race to win $100. Before the race begins, though, a few statements are read, and the students take a step forward if the statement applies to them. The statements intentionally highlight one's privilege, and you can see the discomfort on many faces as they realize what an unfair advantage they have in the race over those who are still at the original starting line.
RELIGION
The Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: Facing Your Fears

“16 On that day the announcement to Jerusalem will be, “Cheer up, Zion! Don’t be afraid! 17 For the Lord your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.”
RELIGION
Recorder

Faith Matters: Combining passions – bringing hope, inspiration and light

(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) Ella Fitzgerald inspired me long ago with this quote: “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attempt At Religious Humor Gets Holy Hell

People on social media shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for an off-key attempt at a religious joke she posted on Twitter Wednesday. The abortion rights-supporting group Catholics for Choice took issue with the far-right Greene saying in an interview that “No one in here believes in God” after she yelled at Democratic House members on the Capitol steps last week for passing legislation that would guarantee the right to an abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

Funeral for a church still very much alive | Faith Matters

As I approached First Reformed Church at 51 Centre St. in Secaucus last Sunday, I encountered two 77-year-old women sitting next to each other on the church steps. It looked like they were hesitating to enter the church. And they were -- because it would be the very last time they’d worship there as part of the 139-year-old First Reformed congregation.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Republic

Country church blesses animals big and small

SUISUN VALLEY — Franky the horse is a love bug and wanted everyone to pet him Saturday. It was his first time being blessed by the Rev. Sam Alexander. It was also the first Blessing of the Animals for the pastor. “This is an opportunity for meeting people in the...
ANIMALS
Herald-Journal

Latter-day Saints need to be wary of schemes like 'LuLaRoe'

The new documentary film “LuLa Rich” is about the rise and fall of the multi-level marketing company LuLaRoe, best known for its “buttery soft” women’s leggings in bright, loud prints, popular around 2016. I am a big fan of butter as a cooking ingredient and condiment, but I have not...
RELIGION
meaws.com

What In The White Hell?: KKK Giveaways In Missouri Town

When the welcome wagon bears burning crosses. (Image by Jason Garrett) Even 50 years ago, the KKK seemed impossibly weakened and an artifact of our not-so-distant past as a country. Blatant racism was out of favor. While the system chugged along and Americans wrestled with the concept of “political correctness,”...
MISSOURI STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith’s leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressing gratitude for those who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy