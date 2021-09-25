Faith Matters: Big, small, conflict is a choice

Anyone who has engaged in social commentary at all these past few years, particularly on the topic of social justice, has heard the phrase, "Check your privilege." In 2015, in a diversity training, our group went through a sort of checklist while standing at our seats, sitting down if a statement applied to us; the only ones left standing at the end of the exercise were the ones with the most privilege. Last year, there was a 2018 video recirculated of a group of students in a field who are going to race to win $100. Before the race begins, though, a few statements are read, and the students take a step forward if the statement applies to them. The statements intentionally highlight one's privilege, and you can see the discomfort on many faces as they realize what an unfair advantage they have in the race over those who are still at the original starting line.

