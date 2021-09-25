CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalina Rangers win Neymar Jr's Five 2021

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five returned for its fifth year in India with more than 2,700 teams participating in qualifiers across the country. The 2021 edition of the championship had qualifiers in 18 cities across India which took place through the months of August and September, with Kalina Rangers emerging champions of the Neymar Jr's Five 2021.

