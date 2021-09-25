10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3

As the season moves forward, the waiver wire options only get thinner and thinner for fantasy football owners. Right now is a crucial time to add free agents and waiver pickups before early-season sleepers and breakouts turn into mainstays on other teams' rosters. There are still some guys worth watching, as target shares and running back position battles are still pressing forward. Our waiver wire watchlist for Week 4 will help you identify those guys before Week 3 even starts. Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Alexander Mattison, and Austin Hooper are some of the hottest names right now who are widely available. If Bridgewater and Darnold continue playing at high levels, Mattison takes over for an injures Dalvin Cook, or Hooper keeps leading the Browns in targets, then these guys could be scooped up in a hurry.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO