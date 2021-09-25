10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3
The running back position provided some studs in Week 2, and not everyone was a superstar name. Which running backs could break out in fantasy football this week?. The running back position went wild in Week 2 of fantasy football. After a relatively quiet Week 1, this position won and lost fantasy leagues. Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns on Monday Night Football, and he wasn’t even the highest-scoring running back in fantasy. Derrick Henry’s second-half performance against the Seattle Seahawks is one for the ages. These two players likely won fantasy players some leagues, and it gave daily fantasy players a nice little cushion to play for the rest of the season.fansided.com
