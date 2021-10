Leeds and Watford both come into their meeting today in the bottom half of the Premier League table after indifferent starts to the season.But it is Marcelo Bielsa’s team who are desperate for a victory as they have not won any of their first six league matches and currently sit in the bottom three.Watford have picked up four points in their last two matches against Norwich and Newcastle and will see this as another eminently winnable fixture.But Elland Road will be roaring on their side as Leeds look to arrest an early season slump that many did not see coming.Here’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO