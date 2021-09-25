CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Could Minnesota be a potential landing spot for Ben Simmons?

By Gary Washburn
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would seem that the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves would be perfect trade partners given events of the past week. The Timberwolves unexpectedly fired general manager Gersson Rosas just days before training camp. The organization said it was for basketball reasons, but according to reports Rosas’s tenure had been filled with unhappy employees and allegedly an inappropriate relationship between the married Rosas and a team employee.

basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Land Sixers Rebel Star By Trading Two Young Guards

The clock is ticking on Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons. So far, there has been no concrete offer and such could lead to an impasse. However, there are unconfirmed claims that the Cleveland Cavaliers could make a run at the former NBA Rookie of the Year.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

Imagine telling someone three years ago that both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons were subject to trade speculation despite being on contending playoff rosters. But that's where we're at, just a few weeks away from NBA Tip-Off 2021 on October 19—the Brooklyn Nets' Irving and Philadelphia 76ers' Simmons are both at the center of trade talk.
NBA

