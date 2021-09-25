NHL deserves credit for its vaccine numbers

Patrice Bergeron did not have to convince his teammates to get vaccinated. “No meetings about it,” the Bruins captain said. “Everyone was kind of on board and did it organically, if you will, for their own beliefs and themselves and their families.”. Refreshing, no?. Meanwhile, Sabres forward Kyle Okposo noted...
The final hours ticking down on their preseason schedule, the Bruins assigned their new goalie, Linus Ullmark, a full-game workload Saturday night against the Rangers at TD Garden. Rookie Jeremy Swayman, inked in to share the workload this season with Ullmark, likely will be back in for the full 60...
When Brad Marchand opened Bruins training camp by talking about how young teammates need to target a veteran player and take their job, Chris Wagner was an obvious example. The fourth-liner enters this season with little job security. His combination of age (30), contract (two years left at $1.35 million), and production (five points in 41 games in 2020-21) leave him exposed in a salary-capped league that demands younger, cheaper, and more productive players.
Sporting a mask, Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander opened his news conference at the start of training camp by informing reporters he was not yet fully vaccinated. “Had couple medical things to take care of,” he said. “I’ll be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the season.”. The NHL...
When push came to shove on the COVID-19 vaccination front, NHL players overwhelmingly declined to drop their gloves and scrap it out with the league. That’s the emerging news as NHL training camps open this week, with word that 98% of players will be fully vaccinated once the regular season starts next month. Several teams have tweeted that their rosters are 100% vaccinated, and I’m told the Kraken is one of those, even though general manager Ron Francis said he wasn’t authorized to comment.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets have sent Zac Rinaldo, a 31-year-old forward who has spent most of the last decade in the NHL, to Cleveland citing his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Rinaldo retweeted a post that said he would be a speaker at an anti-vaccination mandate rally...
On Sunday, the NHL Network continued its countdown of the top-50 players currently in the league. Today's post featured players ranked 20th through 11th, so let's take a look!. 20. Mark Stone (2020-21 rank: 28) "He's a perennial Selke finalist in my opinion and should be for years to come,"...
The Dallas Stars are in need of some young, fresh talent, and Ben Gleason is a viable option to fill that gap in their roster. At 6-foot-1, the Michigan native is almost exactly what the Stars’ roster is looking for, despite their stacked D-line. He’s young, he’s offensive, and he put up some impressive stats during his time on the Stars’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. Dallas just signed him this past July to a one-year, two-way contract.
Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the second game of the exhibition season. It is a tough game to evaluate just given how much special teams were a factor. Obviously, our penalty kill gave up three today — a couple off of the rush, and different types of goals. Between the penalty kill not getting the kills and it affecting the scoreboard and just the number of power plays both ways, it impacted the bench and the flow of the game. Tough game that way.
Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said this week he is not a proponent of splitting his goaltenders during the preseason, preferring to let the starter play the entire way. But that’s not what happened Thursday. Robin Lehner departed from his preseason debut after two periods, and the Golden Knights lost...
The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant.
In the nearly two-plus years Robin Lehner has been a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, one thing has become clear — when Lehner has something on his mind and decides to share his thoughts with the world, it’s usually worth paying attention. His current coach, Peter DeBoer, called him...
Defending men’s college hockey champion UMass, the top-ranked team in the nation, lost its season opener to fifth-ranked Minnesota State, 2-0, in Amherst. Minnesota State got an early power-play goal from winger Reggie Lutz and never trailed in picking up the nonconference win. The Mavericks, who outshot the Minutemen, 32-18, scored a power-play marker just 55 seconds into the first period when Lutz wired a shot over the left shoulder of UMass goalie Matt Murray. Following a scoreless second period, in which Minnesota State owned a 16-7 shots advantage, senior forward Julian Napravnik scored on a goal-mouth scramble at 15:30 of the third period to seal the win …Sophomore goalie Devon Levi made 29 saves and junior forward Aidan McDonough scored two goals to help host Northeastern skate to a 4-0 win against Bentley … Boston University beat Holy Cross, 6-1, at Walter Brown Arena …Senior Jack McBain posted a goal and two assists to lead Boston College men’s team to a 4-1 victory against American International in exhibition play at Conte Forum.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
