NHL deserves credit for its vaccine numbers

Defending men’s college hockey champion UMass, the top-ranked team in the nation, lost its season opener to fifth-ranked Minnesota State, 2-0, in Amherst. Minnesota State got an early power-play goal from winger Reggie Lutz and never trailed in picking up the nonconference win. The Mavericks, who outshot the Minutemen, 32-18, scored a power-play marker just 55 seconds into the first period when Lutz wired a shot over the left shoulder of UMass goalie Matt Murray. Following a scoreless second period, in which Minnesota State owned a 16-7 shots advantage, senior forward Julian Napravnik scored on a goal-mouth scramble at 15:30 of the third period to seal the win …Sophomore goalie Devon Levi made 29 saves and junior forward Aidan McDonough scored two goals to help host Northeastern skate to a 4-0 win against Bentley … Boston University beat Holy Cross, 6-1, at Walter Brown Arena …Senior Jack McBain posted a goal and two assists to lead Boston College men’s team to a 4-1 victory against American International in exhibition play at Conte Forum.

14 HOURS AGO