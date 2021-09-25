Best Audio books services for smart devices
Audiobooks are appearing as hot favorites in UK and USA. According to the market report of enterprises, during 2005 only in America, more than 2$ billion audiobooks were sold. The forecast is increasing to spend on audiobooks every year in the USA. it is estimated between 4.5 % to 5%. The market for audiobooks in the UK will be doubling from £75m to 150m in between three years according to the estimation of the Audio Publishers Association. The sale of audiobooks is one of the many reasons for this upsurge.
