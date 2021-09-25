CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Merkel leaves power, here’s where Germany’s leading parties stand on Jewish issues

By Toby Axelrod
Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

(JTA) — Germany’s pivotal national election takes place on Sunday, and one thing is sure: After 16 years in office, Chancellor Angela Merkel will not be at the helm any more. Who comes next? Pundits predict a new three-way coalition of center-left and moderate parties — most likely the Social...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

