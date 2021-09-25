Postal Service Says Message Monsters Will Deliver Smiles, Not Scares - New Forever Stamps Are Customizable and Cute

Sending your mail and packages from Door and Kewaunee counties to the rest of the country could take a little longer and in some cases be more expensive beginning on Friday. That is when changes to the service standard times for the United States Postal Service are expected to take effect in accordance to with its 10-year strategic plan released earlier this year. In an email to the USA Today, the changes will affect First-Class mail and periodicals traveling long distances, not necessarily those being mailed within the same region. Those pieces of mail will still have a delivery time of two days. October 3rd is also the day prices on all commercial and retail domestic packages will go up ahead of the increased mail volume caused by the holidays. The price increase will be in effect through Christmas and depending on the weight and distance traveled, it could cost you an extra $5. The USPS increased the price of a stamp three cents in August to 58 cents.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO