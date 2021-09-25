Postal Service Says Message Monsters Will Deliver Smiles, Not Scares - New Forever Stamps Are Customizable and Cute
September 25, 2021- TOPEKA, KS — The U.S. Postal Service has introduced four cute and crazy critters to make your mail a little more cheerful. The Message Monsters Forever stamps, complete with their own accessories in the selvage, will make a fun addition to any piece of First-Class Mail. A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held on Friday at Redbud Park, in the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, in Topeka, KS.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0