September 29, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday led a multistate coalition in submitting a comment letter commending the U.S. Department of. Health and Human Services (HHS) for taking action to reverse a Trump-era rule that would have put at risk in-home care for older adults and people with disabilities. The rule also would have undermined more than half a million workers in California’s In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) Medicaid program, and several hundred thousand more workers nationwide. In May 2019, the Attorney General’s Office led a multistate lawsuit opposing an HHS Rule that sought to create barriers for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from homecare workers’ paychecks, and would have made it harder for these workers to stand up together for their workplace rights and provide quality home and community-based care to those in need. The new proposed rule adopts California’s position, protecting care and the rights of the essential workers who provide critical in-home care services.

