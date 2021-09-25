CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California COVID-19 Facts for Friday Afternoon, September 24, Confirmed Cases: 4,448,666 (Up 7,276 Over Thursday) – 68,087 Deaths (Up 159 Over Thursday) - 23,678,300 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: Rises from 3.1% to 3.2% Day-Over-Day

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 25, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Friday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,448,666 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...

