California State

California Attorney General Bonta to Add Ohio to State-Funded Travel Restrictions List Following Passage of New Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 25, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced that — effective Sept. 30, 2021 — California will restrict state-funded travel to. Ohio as a result of new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation recently enacted in the state. Specifically, provisions of the new legislation, House Bill 110 (HB...

Jano le Roux

Native Americans want California back

They say it’s stolen land and Newsom seems to agree with them. In a state as diverse as California, it’s not surprising that we’ve got our fair share of conflicts. Nowhere is this diversity more related than the ongoing feud between the officials and Southern California Native American tribes.
California Government
Oakland, CA
West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
California bans state travel to Ohio, citing law that lets doctors deny care over their beliefs

California is banning state-funded travel to Ohio over the state’s new law allowing doctors to decline medical services to people on moral or religious grounds. The Ohio measure triggered a 2016 California law that requires the attorney general to prohibit state-funded travel to states that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, according to a Friday press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
California Attorney General Bonta Secures Victory in Lawsuit to Protect San Joaquin Valley Communities from Air Pollution

September 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a court decision requiring the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District (Air District) to comply. with state air monitoring requirements for refineries. Petroleum refineries are among the largest non-vehicle sources of air pollution in the...
Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests in Orange County Connected to One of the Nation’s Largest Student Loan Debt Relief Fraud Schemes

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of the leader of a nationwide, multiyear, multimillion-dollar student loan debt relief scam. The defendant owned a network of third-party debt relief (TPDR) businesses based in Orange County. They employed managers and sales agents to operate multiple call centers that contacted individuals across the country promising to reduce or eliminate their federal student loan debt. Instead, the owner, as well as four call center managers and two sales agents allegedly stole over $6,130,000 in less than three years from over 19,000 victims, including 3,000 in California. Two additional defendants have been arrested for their alleged connection to this scheme. All of the defendants face multiple counts, including grand theft by false pretenses, computer access and fraud, and unauthorized use of personal identifying information. The lead defendant has been charged with all 87 counts of the indictment, as well as special allegations for money laundering in excess of $2.5 million and aggravated white-collar crime.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Leads Coalition in Pushing Back Against Mississippi’s Effort to Overturn Aspects of Roe v. Wade

September 20, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today led a coalition of 24 state attorneys general in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold. its precedents protecting a woman’s right to decide before viability whether to carry a pregnancy to term. In an amicus brief filed with the Court, the coalition argues that Mississippi’s pre-viability abortion ban is unconstitutional and should remain unconstitutional. In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that the Constitution does not permit States to prohibit a woman from deciding before viability whether to carry her pregnancy to term. That ruling was affirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 and reaffirmed in the following decades. In today’s brief, the coalition argues that Mississippi’s ban is unconstitutional under settled law, and that the Court should continue to uphold this well-established precedent.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Leads Coalition Backing ‘Commonsense’ Approach to Concealed Carry Laws

September 21, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today led a coalition of state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court defending New York’s law regulating when individuals may obtain a license to carry firearms in public. The coalition argues that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution does not provide Americans with an unrestricted right to carry loaded firearms in virtually all public places, but instead, in keeping with centuries of tradition, allows states to enact policies regulating public carry that are tailored to local public safety concerns and needs.
Ohio sued over new state legislative maps: Capitol Letter

Map flap: As expected, voter-rights groups are suing over Ohio’s new state legislative maps, arguing they violate state constitutional requirements for political representation. As Andrew Tobias reports, the ACLU of Ohio, League of Women Voters and A. Philip Randolph Institute in their Thursday lawsuit said Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission flouted the state constitution by approving maps that award them 65% of legislative seats, despite their receiving 54% of the statewide vote in the last 10 years of statewide partisan elections. The Ohio Supreme Court, which the state constitution says must review the maps specifically to see whether they meet political proportionality requirements, will hear the lawsuit.
Attorney General Bonta Commends Biden Administration for Proposal to Reverse Trump Rule that Sought to Weaken Rights of California’s Medicaid In-Home Supportive Services Workers

September 29, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday led a multistate coalition in submitting a comment letter commending the U.S. Department of. Health and Human Services (HHS) for taking action to reverse a Trump-era rule that would have put at risk in-home care for older adults and people with disabilities. The rule also would have undermined more than half a million workers in California’s In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) Medicaid program, and several hundred thousand more workers nationwide. In May 2019, the Attorney General’s Office led a multistate lawsuit opposing an HHS Rule that sought to create barriers for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from homecare workers’ paychecks, and would have made it harder for these workers to stand up together for their workplace rights and provide quality home and community-based care to those in need. The new proposed rule adopts California’s position, protecting care and the rights of the essential workers who provide critical in-home care services.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins States In Anti-Robocall Technology Requirement

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is making sure phone companies are taking robocalls seriously. He joined attorneys general from every state and DC in requiring phone companies to implement anti-robocall technology. (credit: CBS) That’s what makes some calls show up as spam. (credit: Getty Images) “What we made sure to do was identify and block spam calls, and authenticate legitimate calls,” said Weiser. “Since that set of principles went into effect, we’ve identified 52 billion of these spoof numbers or spam calls, 32 billion have been blocked.”(credit: Getty Images) Phone companies have until next week to fully integrate the technology. So far, only a third of major telephone companies have done so.
California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Joins Colleagues to Introduce Legislation to Bolster the Creative Economy, Provide Relief for Artists and Writers

Creative Workers Among the Hardest Hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The creative economy was among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 62 percent of creative workers – or more than 2 million Americans – experiencing unemployment. The arts and cultural sector lost an estimated $15.2 billion due to the pandemic. In California alone, the creative economy generates $230.3 billion per year, accounts for over 740,000 workers, and over 103,000 businesses. Between February 2020 and December 2020, total job loss in California’s creative economy workforce reached about 13 percent. During that period, the state lost 175,000 jobs in that economy, which includes architecture and related services, creative goods and products, entertainment and digital media, fashion and fine arts.
California restricting state-funded travel to Ohio over “discriminatory” medical conscience clause

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTVG) - California is restricting state-funded travel to Ohio in protest of what officials called discriminatory legislation passed in Ohio. California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the state is restricting state-funded travel in response to Ohio’s House Bill 110, which allows Ohio medical providers to deny care to patients on moral grounds in what’s known as the “medical conscience clause” of the state budget. Officials and advocacy groups said the medical conscience clause discriminates against LGBTQ+ Americans.
