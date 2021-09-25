On Native American Day, Governor Newsom Signed a Package of Legislation to Advance Equity and Inclusion, Support California Native Communities
On 54th Annual Native American Day, Governor Newsom signs legislation to honor California Native peoples, restore ancestral lands and support tribal governments and communities. The legislation includes AB 338 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland), which authorizes the placement of a monument in Capitol Park honoring Sacramento-area tribes, replacing the...goldrushcam.com
