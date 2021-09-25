On Native American Day, Governor Newsom Signed a Package of Legislation to Advance Equity and Inclusion, Support California Native Communities

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed eight new bills into law Thursday in Gardena that will set in motion sweeping changes for law enforcement. “We have a lot to be proud of, but there are areas where there is nothing to brag about,” Newsom said Thursday. During the signing, Newsom was flanked by family members of people killed by law enforcement, including the mother of Kenneth Ross Jr., an unarmed man having a mental crisis. Ross Jr. was shot in the back and killed by a Gardena Police officer. Kenneth Ross Jr., seen here in a cap and gown, was shot...

