CDC Reports Studies Show More COVID-19 Cases in Areas Without School Masking Policies

goldrushcam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 25, 2021- On Friday, CDC released three studies in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) that highlight the importance of using layered prevention strategies including universal masking to stop the spread and minimize disruptions to school operations for safe in-person education. These studies found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during this same period.

