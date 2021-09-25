CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Jim Costa Votes to Keep Government Open, Fund Critical California Central Valley Water Projects – Includes $60 Million for the B.F. Sisk Dam Expansion Project near Los Banos

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 25, 2021 - WASHINGTON – Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16) released the following statement on his vote to keep the federal government open, help communities. devastated by natural disasters and help resettle Afghan refugees fleeing persecution. His vote also secures funding for critical water storage projects in California. “As our...

Winnielou
7d ago

California supposedly has the fifth largest economy in the world. So why are federal tax dollars going to this state for water storage? California already has over 2 billion set aside for water storage that has not even been touched. I can take a wild guess and say the money will probably never be used for water storage. Newsom needs California to go dry to keep his devastating climate change mandates in play. Democrats sure do know how to steal from the American people.

Leonard
7d ago

This is how top Democrates creat false crisis so lower Democrates could look as if they are saving the day so their party benefits.

