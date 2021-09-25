Training Camp Day 2: Hayes Speaks from the Heart

The Rangers released the 2021 training camp roster, and there were no surprises to be found. That means the Rangers are heading into camp with very few open roster spots. That doesn’t mean the roster is set, it means they have their players in mind for the roles, and will let them battle it out. The Rangers training camp battles are usually the focal point of the preseason, as is watching some of the kids to see how they look for the upcoming season. Given the expectation that the kids will have an impact, how they look and the battles to be won are one in the same this year.

