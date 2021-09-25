Training Camp Day 2: Hayes Speaks from the Heart
Hear from Kevin Hayes during Training Camp. It was a conversation that, by Kevin Hayes' own admission, the Flyers center dreaded. On Friday, at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, Hayes sat in front of cameras and microphones to publicly discuss the emotional ordeal he's experienced since the sudden passing of his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, at the age of 31. A subdued but forthright Hayes eloquently spoke from the heart. He expressed his gratitude to the many people who have expressed their support. People from around the hockey world as well as fans across the world have reached out to Kevin and the Hayes family.www.nhl.com
