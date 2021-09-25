CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranky on the Web: Cranky Dorkfest Gets the Front Page, American and JetBlue Alliance

crankyflier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow Arriving: 300 Airplane Enthusiasts at an In-N-Out Burger Near LAX – The Wall Street Journal. For those who missed it, the Wall Street Journal put Cranky Dorkfest on the front page on Monday. I know I got a thrill out of seeing it, but a subscription is required to read, I’m afraid.

crankyflier.com

crankyflier.com

DOJ Has Few Good Arguments, Odd Timing As It Sues to Block American, JetBlue Alliance

The long-rumored court action is finally here. Months ago, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was considering challenging the American and JetBlue so-called Northeast Alliance (NEA). Then last week, the rumors picked up steam. A Friday letter from Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) to DOT condemning the approval process was just an appetizer before the lawsuit filed by DOJ in a Massachusetts court Tuesday. Though there are some valid concerns in the lawsuit, most seem to have already been addressed by DOT. And more importantly, I can help but wonder… why now?
CONGRESS & COURTS
worldairlinenews.com

American’s and JetBlue’s responses to the DOJ lawsuit

American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker responded to the U.S. Department of Justice’s misguided lawsuit against American and JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA). “Last summer, American and JetBlue announced an innovative alliance to increase competition in the Northeast. In just a few months, the Northeast Alliance has delivered on its promise to ensure growth and provide clear consumer benefits in New York and Boston.
ECONOMY
investing.com

American Airlines, JetBlue Slip on Report DoJ Will Challenge Their Alliance

Investing.com – American Airlines stock (NASDAQ: AAL ) fell 2% and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU ) 3% Tuesday on a report in The Wall Street Journal that the Department of Justice is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging their partnership on antitrust grounds. The lawsuit will argue that the alliance...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Justice Department lawsuit threatens to break up American-JetBlue alliance

The Justice Department -- alongside the District of Columbia and the states of Arizona, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia -- has sued American Airlines and JetBlue in an effort to break up the carriers' new Northeast Alliance (NEA) in Boston and the New York area. The alliance, the Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Flight Global.com

DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aviation Week

U.S. DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against American Airlines-JetBlue Alliance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), along with six states and the District of Columbia, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in Boston and New York City. Dubbed the Northeast Alliance (NEA), the arrangement was approved by the U... Subscription Required. U.S....
CONGRESS & COURTS
BoardingArea

Department of Justice Sues to Block Northeast Alliance Partnership Between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways

The Department of Justice of the United States — along with attorneys general in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia — filed a lawsuit in the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to block an unprecedented series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways through which the two airlines will consolidate their operations in Boston and New York into what has been called the Northeast Alliance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

JetBlue, American codeshare alliance to face federal antitrust lawsuit

The Justice Department is set to file an antitrust lawsuit challenging a recent codeshare agreement between American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp., according to The Wall Street Journal. The lawsuit could come as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times of San Diego

California Joins Lawsuit Against Airline Alliance, Calling American, JetBlue Link Harmful to Consumers

The state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta this week joined the Department of Justice and seven other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit involving California airports against American Airlines and JetBlue. The suit challenges what they call an anticompetitive joint venture known as the Northeast Alliance, that will affect high-traffic air...
SAN DIEGO, CA
crankyflier.com

Cranky on the Web: The Jerk No-Fly List

KNX In Depth: Horrific tragedy at San Diego’s Petco Park — Biden’s really big week — An airline no fly list, but for jerks — Tesla offers driver a “Full Self-Driving” button, but should you use it? – KNX In-Depth. I was back on KNX, our local LA news radio...
SAN DIEGO, CA
crankyflier.com

A New Cranky Talk is Live – DOJ vs BlueMerican Partnership

We’ve already talked about American’s partnerships in a previous episode, but in this episode we get way deeper into the American and JetBlue partnership now that the Department of Justice has sued to stop it from happening. This episode goes back into the history of American working with JetBlue, so...
POLITICS
crankyflier.com

What You Missed at Today’s Cranky Dorkfest

It’s been a long time since we’ve all been able to just stand around, eat In-N-Out burgers, and talk shop in person. The joy of being able to do that again was palpable as about 300 of us gathered for Cranky Dorkfest earlier today. For those who couldn’t make it, you missed a great time. I don’t say that to rub it in; I just hope it’ll make you want to come next year.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and six states on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit seeking to stop a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) aimed at expanding their presence in busy Northeastern U.S. airports. In the lawsuit, the Justice Department asked...
U.S. POLITICS
